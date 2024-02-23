At least 1 hurt in Kent shooting, helicopter dispatched to help search

Kent Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night at approximately 8 p.m. that injured at least one person.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 they heard more than a dozen gunshots at the Birch Creek apartments on 129th Place Southeast.

“I was laying in bed and then I just hear gunshots,” a resident of the apartment complex said. “First they shot 12 and stopped for a second, then shot four more. I was sitting on my couch for a little bit before I ran out to see what was going on.”

A helicopter was dispatched alongside police, circling and patrolling the area in search of the suspects.

“Suspect, if you can hear this announcement you’re under arrest,” the police message from the helicopter stated, according to KIRO 7. “If you do not surrender to police, you could be bitten by the police dog.”

Kent Police stayed on the scene for more than three hours interviewing neighbors, patrolling the complex, and continuing their investigation. According to KIRO 7, residents of the apartment complex frequently call law enforcement to the area due to ongoing crime.

It’s unclear the number of people injured in the shooting or if anyone was arrested by police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

