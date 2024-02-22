Close
Highway 7 shut down for multiple hours after fatal crash, now reopened

Feb 22, 2024, 8:07 AM | Updated: 12:15 pm

fatal crash highway 7...

(Photo courtesy of Graham Fire & Rescue on X)

(Photo courtesy of Graham Fire & Rescue on X)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigated a fatal crash on Highway 7 near Weiler Road south of Spanaway after a car attempted to pass a log truck.

More on driving safety in WA: Drivers need to get the message about mountain pass driving

When the car tried to pass the log truck, it collided with another vehicle traveling southbound. The driver of the causing vehicle in the crash died at the scene, according to WSP troopers.

“Highway 7 remains blocked for this fatal crash,” Chris Sullivan said on KIRO Newsradio. “We just got a little bit more details from WSP. It turns out the person that died was trying to pass a log truck on that particular dark stretch of road and hit an oncoming vehicle and died.”

The victim hit in the crash has been taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The highway was closed for multiple hours before opening around 10:30 a.m.

More on fatal crashes: Southbound I-5 re-opened after fatal crash in Arlington

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

