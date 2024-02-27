Close
Another atmospheric river on the way bringing snow, rain, wind

Feb 27, 2024, 3:56 PM | Updated: 5:46 pm

Seattle rain wettest november month...

Rain will be seen in Seattle tonight. (Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)

(Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER AND BILL KACZARABA


Your best source for local news

Another strong Pacific weather system will spread more rain onshore Tuesday night and Wednesday with much needed snow in the mountains.

This system will also produce blustery winds with the strongest southerly winds along the coast and from Snohomish County northward of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph into Wednesday.

“There may be a few wintry mix spots in Whatcom and San Juan counties, possibly some freezing rain, at the onset of the precipitation tonight,” Nick Allard, meteorologist at KIRO 7, wrote in his weather blog Tuesday morning. “(Temperatures) should moderate and we’ll move to all rain. The rain will continue all night and become heavy tomorrow and stay that way for most of the day, heaviest in the afternoon and evening.”

LocalConditions.com had Seattle with rain and breezy, with a south wind at 23 to 28 mph, and gusts as high as 46 mph. New precipitation amounts between one-half and three-fourths of an inch are possible.

More from Ted Buehner: With March around the corner, thunderstorm season is fast approaching

Weather later this week: March will come in with a roar

After this system moves inland late Wednesday, another surge of colder unsettled air will swing onshore with more showers, possible thunderstorms, and dropping snow levels to around 500 feet again by Friday, meaning March will come in like a lion.

In the lowlands Rain amounts through Wednesday will range from one to two inches. Highs Wednesday will rise to near 50 degrees before another surge of colder unsettled air arrives Thursday and Friday for more showers and a threat of thunderstorms.

In the mountains, snow levels will pop up to 3,500 feet Wednesday and then plunge to 1,500 feet Thursday and 500 feet by Friday. Another 2 to 4 feet of new snow is expected, making Cascade travel conditions quite difficult. These heavy accumulations of snow will also increase the threat of avalanches and road crews may need to do avalanche control, closing the highways for a bit of time.

From Cliff Mass: Where ‘there will be massive amounts of snow’

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

Another atmospheric river on the way bringing snow, rain, wind