Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Flood, wind advisories in place as atmospheric river bombards Western Wash.

Feb 28, 2024, 6:00 AM | Updated: 9:11 am

atmospheric river...

Rain will be seen in Seattle tonight. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER AND BILL KACZARABA


Your best source for local news

A strong frontal system will move across Western Washington Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), bringing a round of moderate to heavy rainfall to the region and possible flooding and even some much-needed snow in the mountains.

“We have somewhat of an atmospheric river setting up across the area right now,” NWS Meteorologist Dev McMillian told KIRO Newsradio. “We do have a flood watch in place for a number of counties across Western Washington, including King, Lewis, Pierce and Thurston County and a couple of others. Looks like the area could see anywhere ranging from about one to three inches of rainfall across the interior lowlands with much, much higher amounts across the Cascades and Olympic mountains.”

The flood watch is expected to last through Thursday afternoon.

More from Ted Buehner: With March around the corner, thunderstorm season is fast approaching

This system will also produce blustery winds, the strongest being along the southern coast and from Snohomish County northward, reaching 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. A wind advisory went into effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday, expecting to last through 7 p.m.

McMillian stated the high winds could move unsecured objects, such as loose tree limbs or fencing, and a few power outages may result from the weather.

“Keep in mind, the rainfall totals we will see from tonight is also through Thursday afternoon, a multi-day thread. We’re not going to expect to see anything as far as, say severe or completely damaging (weather), but just a good dose of rain, that’s for sure,” McMillian said. “The last atmospheric river we had, the one that impacted us in December, brought numerous hydrological concerns across the area. And the threat of hydrological flooding is here too, but it seems to be mostly tied to some of the more sensitive rivers in our area.”

Weather later this week: March will come in with a roar

Earlier this week, heavy showers containing sleet, soft hail and wet snow occurred sporadically between sunbreaks on Monday and Tuesday. After this system moves inland late Wednesday, another surge of colder unsettled air will swing onshore with more showers, possible thunderstorms and dropping snow levels to around 500 feet again by Friday, meaning March will come in like a lion.

In the lowlands, rain amounts through Wednesday will range from one to two inches. Highs Wednesday will rise to nearly 50 degrees before another surge of colder unsettled air arrives Thursday and Friday for more showers and a threat of thunderstorms.

In the mountains, snow levels will pop up to 3,500 feet Wednesday and then plunge to 1,500 feet Thursday and 500 feet by Friday. Another two to four feet of new snow is expected, making Cascade travel conditions quite difficult. These heavy accumulations of snow will also increase the threat of avalanches and road crews may need to do avalanche control, closing the highways for a bit of time.

From Cliff Mass: Where ‘there will be massive amounts of snow’

Contributing: Lisa Brooks, KIRO Newsradio

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

MyNorthwest Weather

lowland snow snohomish...

Frank Sumrall

Spotty lowland snow looming for Snohomish County tonight

There is a better than 70% chance of snow or a snow-rain mix through Tuesday night before it turns into just a steady downpour for the rest of the week.

2 days ago

thunderstorm season...

Ted Buehner

Buehner: With March around the corner, thunderstorm season is fast approaching

Thunderstorms can occur any time of the year, but this region actually has two peaks – spring and fall, with spring the primary season.

2 days ago

Greenlake weather...

Ted Buehner

The weekend weather will remind us that it’s still winter

A big change in the weather pattern is expected over the weekend and will extend into next week.

5 days ago

Warmer temperatures recently brought people out to Green Lake....

Ted Buehner

Winter’s still here, but the weather will reflect a sense spring is coming

It is mid-February. Each day is getting a bit over three minutes longer and daylight hours have expanded to about 10.5 hours.

9 days ago

Windstorm...

Bill Kaczaraba

Windstorm coming to Western Washington

A windstorm is coming to Western Washington on Friday night through Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) reports.

12 days ago

snowpack, levels...

Ted Buehner

Mountain snowpack sending major warnings about water supplies

It’s the middle of February and Washington's mountain snowpack is well below average from where it should be.

13 days ago

Flood, wind advisories in place as atmospheric river bombards Western Wash.