Florida couple arrested after kidnapping a relative’s baby in Federal Way

Feb 29, 2024, 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:35 pm

Federal Way Police (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Florida couple was arrested for posing as delivery drivers in a scheme to kidnap a relative’s baby in Federal Way.

Court documents obtained by KIRO 7 said the couple told their relative to expect a delivery. When the mother opened her door to get the package, the couple allegedly zip-tied her, stuffed her 7-month-old baby in a red duffle bag and took off from the Mariposa Apartments in Federal Way. Court documents stated her cousin orchestrated the kidnapping.

More on Wash. crime: Darrington woman admitted to authorities she killed her 5-year-old child

The man also allegedly punched the mother in the face. The mother is still being treated for the injuries she sustained when they took the child.

Federal Way Police and the FBI found the couple with the baby in Eastern Washington three hours later, tracking them using the cell phone they stole. The couple — identified as 42-year-old Chun Ho Vincent Lai and 33-year-old Marly Ardila, according to KIRO 7 — was driving their own vehicle with Florida plates when caught by authorities.

“This is a very unusual case, but when we see cases and allegations like this, we’re going to keep acting on them right away,” Casey McNerthney of the King County Prosecutor’s Office said.

More on Wash. crime: Maple Valley horse killed by gunshot wound, second incident last two months

The two suspects face kidnapping, assault and other charges. The couple could also face federal charges. They are being held at the King County Jail on $750,000 bail as of this reporting. They will be arraigned on March 7.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

