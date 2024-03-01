Close
Monroe teacher being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct with student

Feb 29, 2024, 5:06 PM | Updated: 5:09 pm

Image: Monroe High School....

A teacher at Monroe High School is being accused of sexual misconduct with a student. (Photo courtesy Monroe School District)

(Photo courtesy Monroe School District)

BY JULIA DALLAS


A Monroe High School teacher is under investigation for alleged misconduct with at least one student.

Neither police nor the school district have released the name of the teacher.

The Monroe Police Department (MPD) said at least one previous, similar, incident has been reported.

MPD said it has been working with Monroe School District.

Monroe School District Superintendent Shawn Woodward said in a statement that the district is aware of the alleged sexual misconduct.

“We want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously,” Woodward said.

Woodward said the teacher is on paid leave and is prohibited from any contact with students while officers investigate.

“We understand that this news may be upsetting to some of our students,” Woodward added, noting Monroe High School counselors and support staff will be available for all students.

The superintendent said in the news release that the school district is fully cooperating with MPD.

Detectives are looking for information from anyone, including current and former students, about any inappropriate behavior between a Monroe High School teacher and a student. You can call Detective Nate Erdmann at 360-863-4565, or email police@monroewa.gov.

