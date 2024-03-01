Former Seattle Seahawk Chad Wheeler, guilty of domestic violence, to be sentenced today

Former Seattle Seahawk Chad Wheeler is expected to be sentenced today after he was found guilty of two counts of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend.

His court appearance is at 9 a.m. Friday at the King County Courthouse, where Alleah Taylor, the girlfriend who claimed she was brutally attacked by Wheeler, plans to share a statement.

“I’m not scared to show my frustration and I hope that somehow someway that kind of keeps him at bay because I’m not going to stop fighting until I receive justice,” Taylor told KIRO 7 in 2022.

The trial has been delayed due to a COVID-19 backlog.

In 2021, Kent police officers were dispatched to where Taylor and Wheeler were living. Police were initially contacted by a friend of Taylor after she received a text from Taylor claiming she was locked in a bathroom after a physical fight with Wheeler. He then pushed her into the bathroom and locked the door when police arrived.

According to the police report, Taylor’s face was covered in blood and her left arm was limp against her body when they broke into the home and found her. An officer noted in the report that she had “noticeable fingerprints on both sides of her neck as well as capillaries that had burst at the back of her throat.” Standing approximately 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing more than 300 pounds, it took several officers to detain him.

Wheeler was eventually found guilty of single counts of first- and second-degree domestic violence assault last November. Additionally, he was found not guilty of unlawful imprisonment. Wheeler’s defense argued that he experienced a mental health episode on the night of the assault.

Since the incident, Taylor become a member of Sisters in Purple — a survivor-led domestic violence coalition, according to KIRO 7.

Wheeler made his NFL debut in 2017 with the New York Giants after the franchise signed him as an undrafted free agent. After two years with New York, he joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. He played in just five games, recovering one fumble during his stint, before he was waived after being charged with multiple counts of felony domestic violence. He has not been in the league since.

Previous incidents involving Wheeler

In 2015, while Wheeler was in college at the University of Southern California (USC), he was detained — but not arrested — by police after allegedly punching walls and windows. Police shot him with multiple bean bag rounds after he showed signs that he might grab a weapon.

While he wasn’t arrested, Wheeler was instead taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation. He claimed he was suffering from personal issues in an apology the following year.

