Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

I-5 south vehicle crash that killed pedestrian snarled traffic near Marysville

Mar 3, 2024, 7:17 PM | Updated: Mar 4, 2024, 1:00 am

Image: After an I-5 south vehicle crash on Sunday, March 3, 2024, a traffic sign the Washington Sta...

After an I-5 south vehicle crash on Sunday, March 3, 2024, a traffic sign the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) camera captured at milepost 199.8 told drivers to "expect major delays" after a "major collision." (Image courtesy of WSDOT real-time cameras)

(Image courtesy of WSDOT real-time cameras)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

One person was killed in an Interstate 5 (I-5) south vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported Sunday evening.

The incident resulted in multiple lanes being blocked and traffic only getting by in the far left lane, WSP Public Information Officer Kelsey Harding wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed on X Sunday night shortly after 9 p.m. that the accident had been cleared and all lanes were reopened .

The accident occurred at milepost 197.5 on I-5, which is the 37th Street NE exit south of Marysville.

At 6:21 p.m., the (WSDOT) reported the backup at that time was four miles.

A traffic sign the WSDOT camera captured at milepost 199.8 told drivers to “expect major delays” after a “major collision.” The image was up at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, but the message on the sign was removed at some point Sunday night.

Chokepoints: Friday was the first commute with higher tolls on I-405, SR 167

In her earlier X post, Harding asked for drivers and travelers to “be patient while troopers on scene investigate this tragic collision.”

I-5 south vehicle crash was fairly close to where WSP trooper was killed

Sunday’s incident on I-5 south came fewer than 48 hours after a WSP trooper was killed early Saturday after his car was struck by a speeding vehicle on I-5 south, also near Marysville.

On Saturday afternoon, WSP announced Christopher Gadd, 27, from Pasco, Washington, was killed when a speeding driver hit his vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the highway.

Serious incident: WSP Trooper killed in incident on I-5 near Marysville; Lynnwood man arrested

A Lynnwood man, 32, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. He was booked into the Snohomish County jail.

Gadd is survived by his wife Cammryn and a two-year-old daughter, Kaelynn.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. and caused massive traffic backups along I-5 for most of Saturday morning. I-5 south from 136th Street to 116 Street was closed for several hours.

“We have noticed more aggressive driving over the past 3-4 years since the pandemic,” WSP Chief John Batiste said Saturday during a news conference detailing what happened to Gadd. “We ask that you ease up on the gas and be more aware of your surroundings.”

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after breaking Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA s...

Associated Press

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich’s NCAA Division I scoring record

Caitlin Clark broke the late Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record when she made two free throws during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State.

13 hours ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle is seen as an officer stands nearby....

Steve Coogan

1 killed, 3 injured in separate late-night Seattle shootings

Two separate Seattle shootings -- in Belltown and Capitol Hill -- left multiple shot and one person dead, police reported.

13 hours ago

Puget Sound, Seattle single family zoning, homebuyers...

Colleen O'Brien

Seattle-area homebuyers now have climate to consider

Redfin has added climate factors to its menu of items for homebuyers to consider when shopping for real estate.

14 hours ago

Jonathan K. Lee...

Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest and Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

JBLM deserter, suspect in murder case, previously convicted of sexual assault

The Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) deserter, who was arrested in connection to the death of a cab driver in January, was previously convicted of sexually assaulting children.

1 day ago

A worker carries a snow shovel in Truckee, CA. as blizzard consitions persist, (Photo: Mario Tama/G...

Associated Press

A massive blizzard howls in the Sierra Nevada. High winds and heavy snow close roads and ski resorts

A powerful blizzard that a meteorologist termed “as bad as it gets” howled in the Sierra Nevada mountains

2 days ago

Image: Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Christopher Gadd, right, shakes hands with WSP Chief J...

Bill Kaczaraba

Trooper killed in incident on I-5 near Marysville; Lynnwood man arrested

A Washington State Patrol trooper was killed early Saturday after his car was struck by a speeding vehicle on Interstate 5 near Marysville.

2 days ago

I-5 south vehicle crash that killed pedestrian snarled traffic near Marysville