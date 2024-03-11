Multiple stabbings in Tukwila Sunday night, half-mile from earlier shooting

At least two people were stabbed in an apartment complex in Tukwila Sunday night, according to South King County deputies who are now investigating the incident.

The stabbings occurred at the Veranda Green Apartments on 26th Avenue South at approximately 9 p.m. One person is in custody, according to Tukwila Police.

“I see all this commotion out here and it’s pretty scary,” Mercy Barayoga, one of the neighbors near the apartment complex, told KIRO 7. “I’ve been here 11 years and I’ve never seen it this bad.”

What led up to the stabbings remains unclear, according to officers responding to the scene. The status of the victims has not been revealed, as of this reporting.

More violence in the area

Earlier on Sunday, a man was killed by gunfire just a half-mile away from the apartment complex where the stabbings occurred. The shooting happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Tukwila International Boulevard, near the U.S. Department of Homeland Security building.

When Tukwila police arrived at the crime scene, they found a driver of a vehicle shot dead after he crashed his car.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

