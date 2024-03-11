Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Multiple stabbings in Tukwila Sunday night, half-mile from earlier shooting

Mar 11, 2024, 8:11 AM

stabbings tukwila shooting...

Tukwila Police (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

At least two people were stabbed in an apartment complex in Tukwila Sunday night, according to South King County deputies who are now investigating the incident.

The stabbings occurred at the Veranda Green Apartments on 26th Avenue South at approximately 9 p.m. One person is in custody, according to Tukwila Police.

More Wash. news: All lanes heading north on SR 599 in Tukwila blocked after two-car collision

“I see all this commotion out here and it’s pretty scary,” Mercy Barayoga, one of the neighbors near the apartment complex, told KIRO 7. “I’ve been here 11 years and I’ve never seen it this bad.”

What led up to the stabbings remains unclear, according to officers responding to the scene. The status of the victims has not been revealed, as of this reporting.

More violence in the area

Earlier on Sunday, a man was killed by gunfire just a half-mile away from the apartment complex where the stabbings occurred. The shooting happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Tukwila International Boulevard, near the U.S. Department of Homeland Security building.

More Wash. crime: Tacoma man wakes up to nearly 30 bullets flying through apartment

When Tukwila police arrived at the crime scene, they found a driver of a vehicle shot dead after he crashed his car.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

sr 599 tukwila...

Frank Sumrall

All lanes heading north on SR 599 in Tukwila blocked after two-car collision

A two-car collision occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Monday, blocking all lanes heading north on SR 599 in Tukwila.

2 hours ago

Photo: The Washington State Ferry Samish crew, along with the United States Coast Guard Sector Puge...

Julia Dallas

Samish ferry crew, Puget Sound Coast Guard rescue sinking boaters

The Samish Ferry crew, along with the USCG Sector Puget Sound, acted quickly to rescue boaters aboard a sinking cabin cruiser.

15 hours ago

Image: A Tacoma Police Department vehicle...

Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma man wakes up to nearly 30 bullets flying through apartment

A Tacoma father said he is thankful to be alive after waking up to nearly 30 gunshots being fired into his apartment. It happened Saturday morning around 5:30 a.m. at the Norpoint Ridge Apartments, in the 100 block of Norpoint Way Northeast in Tacoma. Tacoma police said no one was seriously injured but the bullets […]

19 hours ago

Image: A portion of the Boeing aircraft that housed Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 burst open while th...

Associated Press

DOJ opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines 737 plane blowout, report says

The DOJ has launched a criminal investigation into the Boeing jetliner blowout that left a gaping hole on an Alaska Airlines plane.

22 hours ago

power wind washington...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Wind wreaks havoc across Western Washington, tens of thousands without power

Near 50,000 customers were without power Saturday afternoon, as a late winter storm blew through Western Washington.

2 days ago

drive-by shooting Aurora...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News and Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

‘It’s intimidating’: Drive-by shooting on Aurora Avenue North leaves man with serious injuries

Seattle police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North 101 Street in North Seattle.

2 days ago

Multiple stabbings in Tukwila Sunday night, half-mile from earlier shooting