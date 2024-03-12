Public memorial, caravan for fallen WSP trooper to be held today

The community will honor a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper who was killed earlier this month in the line of duty late Tuesday morning.

Christopher Gadd, 27, was killed early Saturday morning after his patrol vehicle was struck around 3 a.m. A witness told Snohomish County deputies that the SUV was driving fast, swerved and struck the back of Trooper Gadd’s patrol vehicle. The SUV then bounced off the trooper’s vehicle, stopped in the fast lane and was subsequently hit by a van with six people inside.

The man who allegedly hit the trooper, Raul Benitez Santana, 32, admitted to drinking two beers and smoking marijuana before hitting the back of the trooper’s vehicle.

ICE has since reported that Santana is a citizen of Mexico. He’s currently being held in the Snohomish County Jail and is facing vehicular homicide charges in Gadd’s death.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, WSP Chief John Batiste called Gadd “a truly good man who was dedicated to the job and community.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we report we lost a brother today,” Chris Loftis, a spokesperson with WSP, told KIRO Newsradio. “The troopers sign up for danger. They are brave people.”

Gadd was the 33rd WSP trooper killed in the line of duty.

Trudi and I send our heartfelt condolences to Trooper Gadd’s family – a family with deep ties to the highest calling in public service. His service and sacrifice in the line of duty will always be remembered. https://t.co/GpFZEXYv2J — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 2, 2024

Gadd served 2-and-a-half years with WSP and is survived by his wife, Cammryn, daughter Kaelyn, father WSP Trooper David Gadd, mother Gillian and sister, Jacqueline, who currently serves as a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to KIRO 7.

The procession begins around 11 a.m. at the Tulalip Resort and Casino with the car caravan ending at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena. His public memorial will be held there at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend with doors opening at 12 p.m.

