Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Public memorial, caravan for fallen WSP trooper to be held today

Mar 12, 2024, 7:37 AM

public memorial wsp...

Framed photo of WSP Trooper Christopher Gadd at a memorial service (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The community will honor a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper who was killed earlier this month in the line of duty late Tuesday morning.

Christopher Gadd, 27, was killed early Saturday morning after his patrol vehicle was struck around 3 a.m. A witness told Snohomish County deputies that the SUV was driving fast, swerved and struck the back of Trooper Gadd’s patrol vehicle. The SUV then bounced off the trooper’s vehicle, stopped in the fast lane and was subsequently hit by a van with six people inside.

The man who allegedly hit the trooper, Raul Benitez Santana, 32, admitted to drinking two beers and smoking marijuana before hitting the back of the trooper’s vehicle.

ICE has since reported that Santana is a citizen of Mexico. He’s currently being held in the Snohomish County Jail and is facing vehicular homicide charges in Gadd’s death.

More on WSP trooper’s death: Man suspected of killing WSP trooper was in the country illegally, ICE says

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, WSP Chief John Batiste called Gadd “a truly good man who was dedicated to the job and community.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we report we lost a brother today,” Chris Loftis, a spokesperson with WSP, told KIRO Newsradio. “The troopers sign up for danger. They are brave people.”

Gadd was the 33rd WSP trooper killed in the line of duty.

Gadd served 2-and-a-half years with WSP and is survived by his wife, Cammryn, daughter Kaelyn, father WSP Trooper David Gadd, mother Gillian and sister, Jacqueline, who currently serves as a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to KIRO 7.

More from WSP: Man faces multiple charges after WSP trooper shooting in Kent

The procession begins around 11 a.m. at the Tulalip Resort and Casino with the car caravan ending at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena. His public memorial will be held there at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend with doors opening at 12 p.m.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

boeing whistleblower...

Frank Sumrall

Boeing whistleblower found dead as the airline manufacturer’s issues snowball

A former Boeing employee-turned-whistleblower against the aircraft manufacturer's plant in South Carolina has been found dead.

3 hours ago

White Center shooting...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Temporary lockdown at schools in White Center after man shot

Schools in White Center were in lockdown Monday after a person was shot near the campus of Evergreen High School.

15 hours ago

Missing Mercer Island man...

Bill Kaczaraba

Mercer Island man believed to be kidnapping, homicide victim

The body of a missing Mercer Island man has been found in Grays Harbor.

16 hours ago

Cherry blossom trees UW...

Bill Kaczaraba

Univ. of Washington cherry trees close in on full bloom

Cherry trees on the University of Washington campus are set to bloom in full this month often attracting big crowds to the Quad.

18 hours ago

Paris...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Random attack turns Paris vacation into nightmare for South King family

A family with ties to Covington and South King County is clinging on to hope after their loved one – 21-year-old Justin Han – was brutally, and apparently randomly, attacked in Paris while on vacation.

23 hours ago

police lights...

Bill Kaczaraba

Deadly weekend in Thurston County; suspected homicides within hours of each other

Two homicides happened in Thurston County within hours of each other on Saturday morning.

23 hours ago

Public memorial, caravan for fallen WSP trooper to be held today