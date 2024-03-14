Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Everett police warn of scam where people claim to be home security workers

Mar 13, 2024, 6:38 PM

Photo: Everett police vehicle....

Everett police vehicle. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest.com

The Everett Police Department (EPD) is warning residents of a scam involving people pretending to work for a home security system.

The department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday three different people reported subjects posing as employees of ADT Home Alarm Systems.

EPD said the subjects called the homeowner by name and then asked to see their security panel to “upgrade” their service.

Scary home invasion: SPD body cam video captures bizarre incident while responding to home break-in

Officers said the subjects weren’t wearing a uniform or anything that would identify them as employees.

Each homeowner called ADT to verify the company didn’t send anyone for service.

Police in Everett said one homeowner let the subjects inside but they did not access the security panel.

The subjects were described as white men in their late 20s to early 30s. They may be driving a black Ford Crown Victoria or a similar car.

EPD said it’s unclear how they got the homeowners’ names and police don’t know what their motive was.

Local crime: Tacoma man wakes up to nearly 30 bullets flying through apartment

“This is a good reminder to be aware of who you let into your home and share information with,” EPD wrote in its social media post.

Police said if residents see something suspicious, they should call their local authorities.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays outpu...

Julia Dallas

‘This isn’t a game’: UW doctor voices concerns over AI mental health bots

AI chatbots can help people find resources and answer basic questions but experts warn not to rely on them for medical advice.

2 hours ago

kitsap superintendent...

Frank Sumrall

Kitsap superintendent resigns, avoids jail time after allegedly stealing political signs

The North Kitsap School District Superintendent Laurynn Evans has announced her resignation, effective June 30.

3 hours ago

Photo: Seattle police are reporting a shooting near Garfield High School. This a photo from the sce...

Bill Kaczaraba

17-year-old girl shot near Garfield High School

Seattle police are reporting a shooting near Garfield High School.

3 hours ago

A Seattle Police Department vehicle....

James Lynch

Prosecutors: No charges in deadly 2020 SPD officer-involved shooting

Prosecutors said they will not pursue charges against an SPD officer who shot and killed an unarmed man while he was holding his daughter.

4 hours ago

Evergreen State College...

Heather Bosch

WSP: Carbon monoxide alarms sounded, but Evergreen State students were sent back in

"They did get out. They were sent back in," a Washington State Patrol spokesman said of the Evergreen State College students.

4 hours ago

Kim Wyman...

Bill Kaczaraba

Is ex-Secretary of State Kim Wyman running for that office again?

Rumors are spreading that former Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is running for that office again.

5 hours ago

Everett police warn of scam where people claim to be home security workers