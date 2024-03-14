The Everett Police Department (EPD) is warning residents of a scam involving people pretending to work for a home security system.

The department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday three different people reported subjects posing as employees of ADT Home Alarm Systems.

EPD said the subjects called the homeowner by name and then asked to see their security panel to “upgrade” their service.

Scary home invasion: SPD body cam video captures bizarre incident while responding to home break-in

Officers said the subjects weren’t wearing a uniform or anything that would identify them as employees.

Each homeowner called ADT to verify the company didn’t send anyone for service.

Police in Everett said one homeowner let the subjects inside but they did not access the security panel.

The subjects were described as white men in their late 20s to early 30s. They may be driving a black Ford Crown Victoria or a similar car.

EPD said it’s unclear how they got the homeowners’ names and police don’t know what their motive was.

Local crime: Tacoma man wakes up to nearly 30 bullets flying through apartment

“This is a good reminder to be aware of who you let into your home and share information with,” EPD wrote in its social media post.

Police said if residents see something suspicious, they should call their local authorities.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.