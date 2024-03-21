Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Sullivan: Why do so many people get freaked out at four-way stops?

Mar 21, 2024, 6:47 AM

four-way stops...

Graphic on four-way stops (Photo courtesy of Top Driver)

(Photo courtesy of Top Driver)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

There is no mystery to how four-way stops work, so why do so many people mess up this simple maneuver?

I have never understood why so many people get freaked out at four-way stops. They are relatively easy to understand, but many drivers remain confused.

I’m bringing this up because a big Chokepoints fan named Kathryn asked me to go over the rules.

More on Wash. roads: Seattle drivers prepare for full I-5 closure Wednesday night

For those following at home, this is found from Section 3-23 to 3-26 in the Washington Driver’s Guide, under the heading “right of way.” As the guide points out, no one has the right of way. Drivers must yield the right of way to others.

The general rule is simple. The driver who gets to the intersection goes first. And that means the driver who comes to a complete stop first. None of this “rolling through” nonsense.

If two cars arrive at the same time, the driver to the right goes first. Now this only works if everyone is using their turn signals so everyone knows where everyone is intending to go.

Kathryn’s question was a little more specific. What happens if you have the right of way, but there is a pedestrian in the mix? Drivers must always yield right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists.

More from Chris Sullivan: Sweeping bus-only lanes, what’s the right move?

In this case, the driver must wait for the pedestrian to clear and then enter the intersection. Another driver can enter the intersection while the first driver is waiting, but that first driver doesn’t lose his or her place in the queue.  That driver gets to go once the pedestrian has cleared. The whole “who got there first” doesn’t start over for this driver.

And this doesn’t just apply to four-way stops, but also intersections where there are no stop signs, yield signs or traffic signals.

Just be courteous. Use your signals. And watch for pedestrians.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints here. You can also follow Chris on X, formerly known as TwitterHead here to follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic’s profile on X.

Chokepoints

There's a right way and a wrong way to turn into traffic with a bus lane. (Graphic: Bill Kaczaraba,...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Sweeping bus-only lanes, what’s the right move?

I received feedback from my story on lane sweeping last week. But what happens when you are turning and the closest lane is restricted?

2 days ago

lane sweeping...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Lane sweeping is all too common and needs to stop

This is called lane sweeping and let me be crystal clear -- what that driver did to me is 100% illegal for multiple reasons.

7 days ago

Photo: The Nisqually River Bridge will be cleaned this weekend as I-5 sees road work....

Nate Conners, KIRO Newsradio and Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

Weekend road work: The bridges working against traffic flow

The Nisqually River Bridge is set to get its annual cleaning this weekend.

14 days ago

520 tolling...

Chris Sullivan

Expanded SR 520 tolling going down to wire in Olympia

Do you want funding for 520 or do you want lower gas prices? That's what the campaign against the citizen's initiative is expected to be.

14 days ago

sound transit parking...

Chris Sullivan

Sound Transit parking changes on the way

Sound Transit can and will check to see if you're meeting those benchmarks for parking, and you could be denied if you fail to meet them.

16 days ago

Image: After an I-5 south vehicle crash on Sunday, March 3, 2024, a traffic sign the Washington Sta...

Steve Coogan

I-5 south vehicle crash that killed pedestrian snarled traffic near Marysville

One person was killed in an accident on Interstate 5 south involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the Washington State Patrol reported Sunday.

18 days ago

Sullivan: Why do so many people get freaked out at four-way stops?