Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

South Sound travelers may opt for transit after major service change

Mar 26, 2024, 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:25 pm

Sound Transit live wire testing for East Link -- 2 Line BelRed...

Sound Transit live wire testing for East Link (Photo courtesy of Sound Transit)

(Photo courtesy of Sound Transit)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic and Features Reporter

It’s been seven years since Pierce Transit announced a major service change. The change means more access to Tacoma and the region.

“It’s called Stream Community Line and it will run from Spanaway to Tacoma Dome Station in downtown Tacoma and make connections there with Sound Transit express buses that drive up Seattle,” Pierce Transit spokesperson Rebecca Japhet said.

We have the Tacoma Link Light Rail. We have Amtrak. So there’s a whole bunch of services that are accessible there. And it only makes 14 stops,” she continued.

More stops around Western WA: Sound Transit sets April opening date for 8 new Eastside stations

She explained the community line is “like an express service and it will make it a lot quicker to get from South Sound.”

New transit will help Multicare Health Tacoma workers

The route will only make 14 stops. The new “stream” line will give commuters more options to catch Sound Transit and help Multicare Health’s Tacoma employees.

Japhet explained how both services work.

“So you might be going to Tacoma Dome Station to catch a bus to the airport, to catch one of the Sound Transit express buses to the airport. So rather than pay for airport parking, you can get on this (Steam line) with your with your luggage. And you might take that line to go back and forth,” she said. “There’s also the route one option which runs in that same corridor but stops at all of the stops. So if you need to make some of those stops in between, then you can take that as well.”

Japhet said the agency is also implementing a Gig Harbor on-demand runner service.

“It’s like it’s on-demand transit. We’re implementing one of those in Gig Harbor. And so we’ve just got a lot going on,” she said.

Runner on-demand service provides first and last-mile connections for commuters in areas that aren’t serviced with mass transit.

“This will be our sixth runner service in Gig Harbor,” Japhet said. “We have other ones along Ruston and in some other locations, but what it looks like is you will have the Pierce Transit Runner app on your phone potentially and you get on there and you order a ride. You can see the vehicle in real-time, and it will come and pick you up. You might share a ride with folks that are going the same direction at the same time. And anywhere within the zone.”

What else is new: Sound Transit parking changes on the way

Japhet said Pierce Transit is “thrilled and excited to offer these enhancements.”

Pierce Transit recently adopted a bus improvement plan which has six phases. They’re timed over the course of many years and implementation will depend on resources and staff availability.

“But this is the first of six phases that we’re implementing. So we’re excited to jump out and offer even better services for our customers,” Japhet said.

You can read more of Micki Gamez’s stories here. Follow Micki on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here. 

KIRO Newsradio

(Jack & Spike in a digital exclusive on the Baltimore bridge collapse)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Jack and Spike: A Baltimorean’s view on the Key Bridge collapse

It's a major catastrophe over 3,000 miles away but to one member of The Jack & Spike Show, the Key Bridge collapse hit close to home.

2 hours ago

Photo: Yale players, including guard Yassine Gharram, center, celebrate with fans after their 78-76...

Julia Dallas

Gee and Ursula: Idaho band turns ‘Van-Dogs’ as they rep. Yale for March Madness

Yale took down Auburn in a major upset during March Madness. But, they might've not been able to do it without the help of a marching band.

23 hours ago

KIRO Newsradio was in Oso on the 10th anniversary of the landslide that killed 43 people on Friday,...

Kate Stone

‘Oso Strong’ memorial completed 10 years after deadly landslide

Survivors and victims' families joined Gov. Jay Inslee, other leaders and the surrounding communities to dedicate the "Oso Strong" Memorial.

4 days ago

Photo: The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York....

Heather Bosch

Seattle looks to change controversial gig worker law

Less than two months after it took effect, the City of Seattle is looking at changing its controversial gig worker pay law.

4 days ago

Image: The National Archives Seattle building, which is located on Sand Point Way NE, can be seen f...

Feliks Banel

Federal budget includes funding for new Seattle National Archives

The GSA is set to get $9 million for a new storage facility for the National Archives in the Seattle area.

4 days ago

Photo: I-5 near Seneca Street....

Nate Connors

Prepare for I-5 traffic as projects return to South Seattle

Drivers who commute on I-5 south this weekend will experience backups through Tukwila. The Revive I-5 Project is taking up another weekend.

4 days ago

South Sound travelers may opt for transit after major service change