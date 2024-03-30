Close
Woman arrested after violent attacks and vehicle thefts in Tacoma

Mar 30, 2024, 12:22 PM | Updated: 12:27 pm

tacoma shooting...

A Tacoma Police Department vehicle (Photo courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tacoma police arrested a woman late Friday night after she allegedly attacked two men and stole their vehicles. The incidents unfolded in different locations, leaving both victims hospitalized with serious injuries.

First Incident: Axe Attack and Vehicle Theft

The initial incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday in the 1100 block of South Highland Avenue.

According to police reports, the suspect, a woman known to the victim, launched a violent assault using an axe. After incapacitating the man, she fled the scene, taking his vehicle with her. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his severe injuries.

Second Incident: Uber Driver Stabbing and Second Vehicle Theft

Later that day, the woman abandoned the stolen vehicle and called an Uber. The unsuspecting Uber driver picked her up and drove her to the 3400 block of Ruston Way, near Les Davis Pier.

Crime blotter: Tacoma police make arrest in Point Defiance stabbing

However, what should have been a routine ride took a horrifying turn. Around 5 p.m., the woman allegedly stabbed the Uber driver in the neck, leaving him seriously wounded. She then seized control of the Uber driver’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Vehicle Recovery and Arrest

Tacoma police swiftly responded to the second incident. They located the stolen Uber vehicle in the 7400 block of East F Street. A short distance away, officers found the woman attempting to hide. She was promptly taken into custody.

The suspect now faces charges of assault and robbery. Authorities are investigating the motive behind these violent acts and ensuring the safety of the community.

Everett police: Mother arrested in connection to death of 4-year-old boy

Residents in the affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. The victims are receiving medical care, and the traumatic events undoubtedly shake their families.

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson, Officer Alex Rodriguez, emphasized the importance of community cooperation in apprehending dangerous criminals.

“Our officers acted swiftly to protect the public,” said Rodriguez. “We encourage everyone to stay alert and assist us in maintaining a safe environment.”

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Woman arrested after violent attacks and vehicle thefts in Tacoma