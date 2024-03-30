Woman arrested after violent attacks and vehicle thefts in Tacoma
Mar 30, 2024, 12:22 PM | Updated: 12:27 pm
(Photo courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)
Mar 30, 2024, 12:22 PM | Updated: 12:27 pm
(Photo courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)
A controversial natural gas bill is now law. But the heated debate over how we warm our homes is far from over.
19 hours ago
The investigation was sparked when members of the Eastside Indian American and South Asian communities brought their concerns to police.
19 hours ago
Shoppers should be able to get what they need all weekend, including on Easter Sunday. But some chains will close on the holiday.
20 hours ago
Tacoma police arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a woman in Point Defiance Park. The woman was walking on a trail when she was attacked.
21 hours ago
Mount Rainier National Park will implement a reservation system for entry during the peak summer months of 2024.
23 hours ago
The family of Melissa Lee can rest knowing her killer is behind bars. Lee, who was 15 in 1993, was murdered by Alan Dean, who was 35.
23 hours ago
The Museum of Pop Culture invites you to experience pop culture like never before with its new exhibition "Massive: The Power of Pop Culture."
In the heart of Kitsap County, a financial institution is making waves not just as a banking entity but as a beacon of community support.
My journey led me to Kitsap Credit Union, a not-for-profit, forward-thinking financial co-op that’s been serving its members since 1934.
Seattle Sports host Brock Huard joins other NFL punters in partnership with Compassion in a cause now known as “Punts For Purpose.”
Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.
Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.