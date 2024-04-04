Close
Pfizer shutting down Everett plant, 119 employees out of work

Apr 4, 2024, 6:19 AM

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer manufacturing plant. (Photo: Morry Gash, Getty Images)

BY LISA BROOKS


Pfizer stated it is closing a manufacturing facility in Everett, and 119 employees will lose their jobs.

In a filing with the State Employment Security Department (ESD), the pharmaceutical company reported the layoffs will become effective on June 3.

The Daily Herald of Everett reported the Bothell-based drug company Seagen was the company building the plant until it was acquired by Pfizer in September for $43 billion. It planned to use the 270,000-square-foot building to make cancer drugs used in clinical trials, as well as sell them commercially.

After the acquisition, plans changed. In March, Pfizer had mentioned plans to “wind down construction,” according to the Herald.

The layoff notice was posted on the ESD website Wednesday.

In an email to the newspaper, Pfizer said the decision to close the plant was not a reflection of the performances of the workers, but was designed to meet the needs of the business. The company said it now intends to manufacture the medications at a North Carolina plant.

