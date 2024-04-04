Renton residents are on high alert due to an outbreak of parvovirus, a dangerous disease primarily affecting puppies.

The clinic has seen three cases of parvovirus in the last few weeks, and the common denominator for them was the dogs had all been at Renton’s Petrovitsky Park, 16400 Petrovitsky Road Southeast.

Though technically not a dog park, many people bring their pets to the 90-acre greenspace.

‘Dogs in crisis’: English Bulldog shot, 8 puppies rescued in Pierce County

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, parvovirus, or canine parvovirus, is a highly contagious and potentially deadly disease that predominantly affects young dogs.

The virus spreads through direct contact with infected dogs, exposure to contaminated feces and contact with virus-contaminated surfaces. It can survive in the environment for weeks, making it a persistent threat.

Dogs infected with parvovirus may exhibit lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, severe diarrhea (often bloody), abdominal pain and fever or hypothermia.

Other dog news: State Troopers detain two dogs while on paw-trol near Mt. Rainier

According to KIRO 7, Happy Tails Veterinary Hospital in Renton has reported three cases of parvovirus in the past few weeks.

Pet owners in Renton are urged to stay informed, follow preventive measures, and seek immediate veterinary attention if their dogs exhibit symptoms.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.