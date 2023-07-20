Close
State Troopers detain two dogs while on paw-trol near Mt. Rainier

Jul 20, 2023, 11:43 AM | Updated: 1:29 pm

Two dogs are now in police custody after being found running along the side of the highway near Mt. Rainier. They haven’t done anything illegal, though, and honestly, they look like they are having a great time detained in the police cruiser.

Washington State Patrol Trooper O’Brien found these two fluffy friends running in the roadway on State Route 7 near the Alder Dam.

The dogs are being held at the Tacoma Humane Society, waiting for their owner to come bail them out.

“If you know these dogs, they are now safely off the road,” Trooper John Dattilo said. “Help us get these pups home!”

