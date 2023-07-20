State Troopers detain two dogs while on paw-trol near Mt. Rainier

Two dogs are now in police custody after being found running along the side of the highway near Mt. Rainier. They haven’t done anything illegal, though, and honestly, they look like they are having a great time detained in the police cruiser.

Washington State Patrol Trooper O’Brien found these two fluffy friends running in the roadway on State Route 7 near the Alder Dam.

More from WSDOT: Washington State Patrol Trooper works to find owner of lost penguin stuffed animal

Found pups! Trooper O’Brien found these two fluffy friends running in the roadway on Mountain Highway (SR 7) near the Alder Dam! If you know these dogs, they are now safely off the road and with @TacomaHumane! Help us get these pups home!#Eatonville #YourWSP #K9Unit pic.twitter.com/rvi4Q7Djlm — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) July 20, 2023

The dogs are being held at the Tacoma Humane Society, waiting for their owner to come bail them out.

More on WA pets: Pierce County Humane Society waives fees in wake of pet “state of emergency”

“If you know these dogs, they are now safely off the road,” Trooper John Dattilo said. “Help us get these pups home!”