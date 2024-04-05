I-5 heading north reopened after fatal crash with pedestrian

All lanes heading north on Interstate 5 (I-5) in Arlington are now open after a fatal crash involving a car and a pedestrian caused the highway lanes to be closed for multiple hours.

The incident happened at Smokey Point, where a pedestrian was hit and killed early Friday morning. The pedestrian has been identified as a 29-year-old woman who was walking on the freeway.

UPDATE 1: All lanes of NB I-5 remain closed near SR 531 in Arlington. The on-ramp to NB I-5 from SR 531 also is closed. Detour in place using SR 531 to SR 9 to SR 530 to NB I-5. No ETA for reopening NB I-5 or the SR 531 on-ramp to NB I-5. Please seek alternate routes. https://t.co/5fwQHYweKF — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 5, 2024

According to WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding, the car hit the pedestrian just north of milepost 206.

“We had the roadway closed for several hours so that we could complete and thorough investigation of the collision,” Harding told KIRO Newsradio.

Harding said investigators don’t know why the woman was on the freeway. Impairment is not suspected in either the driver or the pedestrian.

All northbound traffic was being diverted off I-5 at Smokey Point before the lanes reopened. The back-up is approximately 1.5 miles, as of this reporting.

