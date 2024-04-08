Good Samaritan intervenes during ATM robbery-turned-shooting in Covington

A good Samaritan rushed to the aid of a woman after she was shot twice while using an ATM in Covington Friday.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Friday night at a BECU ATM in Covington on SE 272nd Street. Authorities are searching for the two men who allegedly opened fire on the victim.

The good Samaritan, Cody Helvy, was closing up the nearby Big Lots when he heard the sound of gunshots, according to KIRO 7.

“We just heard a couple of pops, you know, gunshots and sometimes that could be anything,” Helvy told KIRO 7.

Helvy said the victim, a grandmother in her 60s with her granddaughter, was confronted by two men who demanded money from the ATM. When she argued back, they stole her purse and shot her twice — once in the leg and once in the stomach near her lower abdomen.

“She said two gentlemen walked up with guns and wanted $1,000,” Helvy recalled to KIRO 7. “She said, ‘I don’t have $1,000,’ and they said ‘we don’t care.'”

He grabbed some paper towels and ran over to the grandmother to help, providing aid while waiting for first responders. She was later taken to a hospital via ambulance. Her current condition is unknown, but it was reported her injuries were not life-threatening at the scene. Her granddaughter was not hurt in the incident.

“You’re just getting money out with your granddaughter and you get shot on a random Friday night,” Helvy said. “It’s definitely at the top of my list for craziest things I’ve seen in Covington.”

The suspects have not been caught, as of this reporting.

Contributing: KIRO 7

