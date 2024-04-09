Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Tukwila police looking for missing dogs’ owners after recovering stolen SUV

Apr 9, 2024, 11:28 AM

tukwila missing dogs...

(Photo courtesy of Tukwila Police on X, formerly known as Twitter)

(Photo courtesy of Tukwila Police on X, formerly known as Twitter)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tukwila police recovered a stolen SUV in front of Ross on March 29, only to find a female pitbull and two puppies inside. The department is currently looking for the dogs’ owners.

The dogs did not belong to the vehicle owner, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

More on dogs in Washington: New pup takes top spot as Seattle’s most popular dog

“They were likely stolen by the suspect at some point during their crime spree,” Tukwila Police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A list of animals that have been reported as lost by their owners can be found on the King County website. If anyone lost a pet that is not on this list, they can submit a Lost Pet report.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

