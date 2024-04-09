Tukwila police looking for missing dogs’ owners after recovering stolen SUV

(Photo courtesy of Tukwila Police on X, formerly known as Twitter)

Tukwila police recovered a stolen SUV in front of Ross on March 29, only to find a female pitbull and two puppies inside. The department is currently looking for the dogs’ owners.

The dogs did not belong to the vehicle owner, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

“They were likely stolen by the suspect at some point during their crime spree,” Tukwila Police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A list of animals that have been reported as lost by their owners can be found on the King County website. If anyone lost a pet that is not on this list, they can submit a Lost Pet report.

