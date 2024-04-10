Close
Anacortes school teacher killed, missing husband considered a person of interest

Apr 10, 2024, 7:25 AM | Updated: 10:04 am

The Anacortes School District confirmed one of its elementary school teachers was killed and police have listed her husband as a person of interest.

Caitlin Follstad, 41, was found stabbed to death in a home on Tuesday. She was a fifth-grade teacher with the Anacortes School District.

More school-related crime in Washington: Monroe teacher being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct with student

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic loss of Caitlin Follstad, a cherished member of the Island View Elementary community,” Justin Irish, the Anacortes School District Superintendent, and Brian Hanrahan, a principal in the Anacortes School District, wrote. “Her passion for education led her to Island View Elementary, where she served as a teacher, mentor, and friend. The Anacortes School District extends its sympathies to Caitlin’s family, friends, students, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

According to KIRO 7, the caller who reported Follstad’s body also told police the woman’s husband was possibly suicidal and driving to the Deception Pass Bridge. Officers cleared the home where the victim’s body was and determined that the vehicle belonging to the husband and wife was not present at the scene. Police later found the husband’s vehicle on the center island of the Deception Pass bridge and made him a person of interest in the case.

The husband was last seen April 9. Police received reports of a body in the water, but recovery efforts have been unsuccessful. It’s yet to be confirmed if the body is that of the murder victim’s husband, but Anacortes police believe the cases are related.

The couple’s children are safe with family members, police have confirmed.

Grief counselors will be at Island View Elementary.

More Anacortes news: Swinomish Casino & Lodge closed until further notice

“We are committed to Ms. Follstad’s students at Island View Elementary and the well-being of all of our students, their families and staff who are impacted by this tragic loss,” Irish and Hanrahan continued in their message to students, families and faculty. “Grief counselors are available to students and staff affected by this loss. The loss of life is incredibly hard and if you notice any colleagues or students showing signs of grief, please take a moment to reach out to them and help them access the available support.”

