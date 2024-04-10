Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Bellevue strip mall fire leads to huge response, evacuations

Apr 10, 2024, 3:20 PM

Bel-Red Fire...

Firefighters on the scene of a strip mall fire in the Bel-Red neighborhood. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


James Lynch -- KIRO Newsradio Reporter

It could have been much worse.

Eastside firefighters were called to a strip mall Wednesday morning in the Bel-Red neighborhood on Northwest 20th Street.

When they arrived, they found a fire in some sort of appliance in the garage area of the strip mall. Eight businesses were evacuated and more than half a dozen engines from Bellevue, and Redmond Fire Departments came to the scene along with nearly two dozen fire fighters.

Other news: Swinomish Casino & Lodge closed after ‘cybersecurity’ incident

“Fire looks like it got into the overhead space and was in the attic,” Bellevue Fire Battalion Chief Doug Halbert told KIRO Newsradio. “We did have to put a hole in the roof to let the heat and smoke out. That, of course, does some damage.”

Most damage was caused by smoke. The fire was contained quickly.

It was a nervous time for affected business owners.

More news: Fight outside Lakewood bar ends in shots fired, woman shot

“My mom almost had a panic attack, but there was a firefighter right outside our door,” business owner Sara Houng said. “He was trying to get the smoke out. He  calmed my mom down.”

No one was injured in the fire, and the investigation continues.

You can read more of James Lynch’s stories here. Follow James on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

 

MyNorthwest News

Image: Fans look on and cheer before the UW Huskies' game against Oregon at Husky Stadium in Seattl...

Kate Stone

‘Very concerning’: UW students, staff question response to football player accused of rape

Some at the University of Washington are expressing alarm at the school's treatment of a player who has been charged with raping two women.

3 hours ago

Image: American Amanda Knox delivers a speech during a panel session entitled "Trial by Media" duri...

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Amanda Knox back in front of an Italian court

Amanda Knox is again defending herself in an Italian court.

3 hours ago

Magazines for an AK-47, left, and an AR-15 assault rifle, right, get loaded in 2018 in Utah....

Heather Bosch

Gun shop owner sold ‘hundreds’ of these after ban was briefly lifted

The Washington State Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments next week on the state's ban on high capacity gun magazines.

4 hours ago

lakewood shots fired...

Kate Stone

Fight outside Lakewood bar ends in shots fired, woman shot

A physical fight between a group of women outside a Lakewood bar early Wednesday morning ended with shot being fired, injuring one.

5 hours ago

Image: All general-purpose lanes were blocked leaving just the left HOV lane open on I-5 south of 2...

Steve Coogan

Military vehicle accident on I-5 north in Federal Way cleared after snarling traffic

A rollover vehicle accident Wednesday caused significant backups and delays for multiple hours before being cleared.

6 hours ago

FILE - Travelers walk through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Seat...

Angela Poe Russell

Angela Poe Russell: You never know where your next big life lesson will come from

You never know where your next big life lesson will come from.

7 hours ago

Bellevue strip mall fire leads to huge response, evacuations