MICKI GAMEZ

Local bike shop wants to keep you moving no matter your income

Apr 15, 2024, 2:42 PM

Photo: Seattlites bike past Alki beach....

Seattlites bike past Alki beach. (Photo: Karen Ducey, Getty Images)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic and Features Reporter

To reactivate downtown Seattle, Bike Works, a small business in Columbia City, wants to keep the community cycling!

Every first and third Tuesday of the month, it offers free bike repairs to anyone in need.

“So we’re bike mobile,” the shop’s spokesperson, Ed Ewing said. “Honestly, it’s really like an ice cream truck on wheels that hands out bikes and bike parts. And it’s kind of a magnet whenever we pull into a community.”

The bike shop teamed up with the City of Seattle to help the community stay mobile.

“We also know that downtown is a very active bike commuting area for those who can’t afford bikes,” Ewing said. “And so when those individuals stopped by the bike mobile for, say a flat tire change or whatnot, we encourage them to donate. We share what we do. And it’s kind of a pay-it-forward model for those who maybe can’t afford a bike or can’t afford bike repair. And so it’s a way for us to keep people moving.”

Ewing shared the shop loves to help the community because not everyone has access to affordable transportation.

“We’re a social justice-minded organization,” he said. “We have been that way and operated that way for 28 years now. We only serve the South End, specifically the 98118 zip code. And we specifically get bikes into the hands of people who may not be able to afford them, who may depend on the bicycle for transportation. And that’s our mission, we actualize our mission through the bicycle.”

The next bike mobile will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Seattle’s City Hall Park.

“It’s first come first serve. We’re there 1-4 p.m,” Ewing said. “And then we ask you know, if there is a line for people to be patient, and nine times out of 10 people are.”

You can read more of Micki Gamez’s stories here. Follow Micki on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here. 

