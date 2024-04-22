Man fatally stabbed in neck in random encounter at Muckleshoot Casino

The Auburn Police Department is investigating a murder at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort early Sunday morning that has been reported as “completely random.”

At approximately 1:30 a.m., a man was stabbed in the neck while standing at one of the casino tables, according to Auburn police. Officials promptly provided first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was 29 years old.

More on Washington casinos: Swinomish Casino & Lodge remains closed after ‘cybersecurity’ incident

“Everybody was actually around a lady that was next to him because she was winning. There were a bunch of people there. And suddenly, we hear a lot of screaming,” Beverly Sarmiento, a witness to the violent crime, told KIRO 7. “There was screaming and a guy took off his shirt, gave it to (the victim) and started pressing on (the wound).”

The murder suspect was arrested and, according to Auburn police, he said he did not know the victim. He allegedly randomly walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck. Investigators stated there was no contact between the two men and there is currently no known motive.

“A lot of people witnessed it and it’s just the absolute heinous act and you know there’s really no explanation for it,” Kolby Crossley, a spokesperson for Auburn Police, told KIRO 7. “Random attacks are so rare. Most of the time, it’s targeted. Since I’ve been here, which is almost three years, I haven’t heard anything like this happening.”

More on Washington crime: Corrections Guild ‘extremely fearful’ as more weapons infiltrate Kent jail

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, has been booked into the King County Jail. He has an extensive rap sheet according to KIRO 7 and is expected to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

“We hope to find an explanation on why it happened,” Crossley said.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.