Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Mayfield: We’re all a little sus but we can also do better

May 17, 2024, 3:48 PM

news protests college campuses...

University police are confronted by protestors as they block access to the Main Quadrangle on the University of Chicago campus while they break up a pro-Palestinian encampment on May 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

(Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

Travis Mayfield's Profile Picture

BY TRAVIS MAYFIELD


KIRO Newsradio host and writer

This week our son called me sus. It’s short for suspect and it’s Gen Alpha slang for shady.

He’s not wrong. I still call things cool or awesome without any irony. I often wear ankle socks (which the internet says makes me old). I’ve never downloaded TikTok and I still don’t understand  Skibidi Toilet on YouTube.

But here’s the thing … I’m also not upset about it.

I bring this up because I think it’s a surface-level feeling we all experience as we age. I bet right now you are thinking about some of the things you still say, do, or like, probably make you sus too.

Mayfield: Washington lawmakers must fix broken school funding system

Now though, I’m going to admit something that is tougher to talk about … sometimes modern discussions about evolving ethics, morals and viewpoints also make me feel uncool.

I have always considered myself open-minded and willing to listen to other points of view. I have fought for acceptance and equality. I have tried to teach our kids the value of equity and diversity.

And yet, sometimes, if I am honest, I still struggle to understand. I can even feel discomfort or confusion around some social justice topics like gender and race. My initial reaction in my mind, unspoken, isn’t always a good one. Sometimes I have to stop myself from reacting to a news story, an online campaign or even an email from our kids’ well-meaning school.

Sound familiar?

Yet, I would argue, it’s what happens next that is key.

Too much of our world today is built on instant response, instant reaction and instant outrage. Right now, it’s impossible to have a balanced discussion around the war in Gaza without being buried under an avalanche of vitriol. You can’t bring up pros or cons around gender-affirming care without being swamped with outrage. And of course, good luck even saying the names of the current or former president without a firestorm of tribal rage.

Other news: Judge tosses lawsuit aimed at removing state’s gender-affirming care for youth

We live in a nuanced world where nothing is ever clear or direct. Every person has a different lived experience. We need to do a better job of listening to each other and then being brave enough to confront our own discomfort. Maybe we can find our hearts are fully changed. Maybe we can find a way to meet in the middle. Or maybe we do indeed remain unconvinced, but we can remain that way while still respecting and even, dare I say, loving others who differ.

Do we check our initial reaction and then listen even harder to what’s being discussed? Do we consider what others are authentically thinking, feeling and sharing? Do we check in after we have given ourselves time to digest and consider or reconsider?

Let’s remember we are all uncool in our own ways and it is how we choose to proceed that will determine how sus we truly are.

Travis Mayfield is a Seattle-based media personality and a fill-in host on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of his stories and commentaries here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Satanic Panic Over King Charles Portrait Reveal

Why do we care about the aristocracy? Jack Stine certainly doesn’t. And King Charles’ bizarrely sinister portrait being unveiled is probably not helping the British royals stay in power. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. And if that timing, or our location […]

23 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Campaign Video Goes Viral: Don’t Be Weak and Gay

A woman running for Secretary of State in Missouri (and in the road) panted the phrase that would make her an instant viral meme. “In America, you can be anything. So don’t be weak, and gay.” Jack Stine is happy to explain why this backfired. And not just because she’s holding her rifle incorrectly. Tune […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Should Biden Pardon Trump?

Mitt Romney thinks President Biden should have pardoned former president Donald Trump right when he took office, as a political move to make himself look like the ‘bigger man’ and make Trump look ‘small.’ Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill think it’s extremely obvious that this never would have worked. Tune in live to The Jack […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Ben Shapiro’s Scathing Review of Taylor Swift’s TTPD

Ben Shapiro’s “hot takes” are so predictable at this point that Jack Stine is willing to jump in and defend Swifties. And, it turns out, most music. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. And if that timing, or our location in western […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: What Did You THINK Was Going to Happen to the “Portal?”

A portal between New York City and Dublin, Ireland has been ‘temporarily closed’ after inappropriate behavior. It all proves Jack Stine’s theory that humanity is, well – doomed. And, sidenote, could the image quality on this thing be any worse? Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Do We Need (or Want?!) a Debate Between Trump and Biden?

Jack Stine has a much better idea for what we could make them do if we get the two candidates on the same stage. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. And if that timing, or our location in western Washington is inconvenient […]

2 days ago

Mayfield: We’re all a little sus but we can also do better