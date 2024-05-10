Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Mayfield: Washington lawmakers must fix broken school funding system

May 10, 2024, 9:01 AM

Image: The exterior of Rainier Beach High School...

The exterior of Rainier Beach High School (Photo courtesy of Seattle Public Schools)

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Public Schools)

Travis Mayfield's Profile Picture

BY TRAVIS MAYFIELD


KIRO Newsradio host and writer

This week, the school board of Seattle Public Schools voted to move forward with a plan that could lead to the closure of over ¼ of the district’s current elementary schools.

The district has a massive budget shortfall it needs to make up because COVID-19 funds that had been covering the looming funding cliff ran out.

At the same time Seattle is also closing all its advanced learning schools.

More in the city: Seattle Public Schools’ budget in disarray, could close 20 elementary schools

The district says it has no choice because it has lost thousands of students in the last five years. And since that’s how the state funds schools, the district is out of money.

The problem to any parent is clear: Closing elementary schools means much bigger class sizes. Returning highly capable kids to regular classrooms and expecting teachers to do more work with no extra help burns those teachers out and short changes all the kids.

PTAs will now be expected to raise even more money from families to try and keep things like art, music and PE classes, something many PTAs are already doing.

At some point the formula no longer makes sense to families. Those with means pull their kids out and go to private schools. Now with more than 20 elementary schools closing families with potential incoming students won’t even consider public schools but opt right into private and religious schools and those kids won’t come back.

And guess what happens next? The district loses tens of thousands more students and they must again cut and maybe close more schools. And on goes the cycle until what?

That takes us to the state capital

Which leads us to Olympia where truly the blame for all this should rest. Lawmakers say they fixed school funding when the State Supreme Court ordered them to do so under the McCleary ruling. What lawmakers really did was make things worse. They capped levies so bigger districts get less money. They changed the definition of basic education to exclude even things as crucial as nurses. They said the state should no longer help pay for veteran teachers leaving those costs to districts.

Funding problem fixed!

Wrong. Things are worse than ever and school districts big and small are now just left to watch as students, family and funding leaves.

Democrats, you control the House, Senate and governor’s mansion. If you want that to continue, you must announce a clear, concrete and actionable legislative plan to make this right and it must happen next legislative session or public schools as we know them in this state will be left circling the drain.

Travis Mayfield is a Seattle-based media personality and a fill-in host on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of his stories and commentaries here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Trump’s Biggest Mistake with Stormy Daniels Is Not What You Think

“Adult film actress” Stormy Daniels just finished her day in court, taking the stand and facing cross-examination in the trial against former president Donald Trump’s alleged hush money payments to silence her ahead of the 2016 election. Trump made a very big, obvious error when it comes to Stormy Daniels, says KIRO Newsradio’s Jack Stine. […]

15 hours ago

Photo: In this Dec. 30, 2019 file photo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shows his receipt after pl...

Paul Holden

Paul Holden: Washington has the right idea when it comes to sports betting

Recently, I was in a state where sports gambling was legal. However, I realized Washington had the right idea when it comes to sports betting.

17 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Conservatives And Leftists Clash At Seattle Pro-Palestine Encampment

Protesters at the University of Washington in Seattle who have been occupying an encampment on campus clashed with detractors, who were presumably there to see Turning Point USA commentator Charlie Kirk speak in a planned event. Jack Stine thinks there’s something very interesting, and intentional, about the way many of these student protesters have dressed […]

17 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Why Was Kim Kardashian Booed At The Tom Brady Roast?

Kim Kardashian might be famous for being famous. But does she deserve to be on a stage next to comedians, great athletes and other luminaries who truly earned their fame? The crowd at Tom Brady’s roast didn’t think so. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Is The Judge Deciding Trump’s Classified Documents Trial Biased?

Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida has made the unusual decision to delay former president Donald Trump’s classified documents trial, indefinitely. Why would she do such a thing? If the president is entirely innocent, would it not be better to get the case over with before the 2024 election? Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill go over […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Debunking Mike Johnson’s Bill About Voter ID

Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. And if that timing, or our location in western Washington is inconvenient for you, we also have a daily podcast of the show. Find it all, plus our social media, right here: https://mynorthwest.com/category/jack-and-spike/

2 days ago

Mayfield: Washington lawmakers must fix broken school funding system