Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Markovich: What would ‘the most trusted man in America’ think of AI, ‘news’ now?

May 22, 2024, 3:32 AM

Image: Walter Cronkite attends the International Radio And Television Society Foundation's 2004 Gol...

Walter Cronkite attends the International Radio And Television Society Foundation's 2004 Gold Medal Dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City on March 16, 2004. (Photo: Evan Agostini, Getty Images)

(Photo: Evan Agostini, Getty Images)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

In a new survey done by Elon University, that’s a North Carolina school that has nothing to do the guy Tesla, Space X or Twitter, 78% polled believed the outcome of the presidential election will be affected by an abuse of artificial intelligence (AI), either by manipulating social media with fake accounts or bots or by creating fake audio and video news reports that distort the impression of a campaign.

That’s three out of four people surveyed.  That’s a lot.

And 7 out of 10 people were not confident in their own abilities to detect a fake picture, video or audio.

So, who should we trust going forward?

In the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, Walter Cronkite was called the most trusted man in America. (And yes, I’m dating myself when I say I grew up watching him as a kid.)  He was an inspiration of why I got into news.

He died 15 years ago: 92 years old.

What would he think of artificial intelligence (AI) in our world of opinionated “news” outlets (and that’s news in quotes)?

How people put trust into cheating sports starts, politicians who lie blatantly without hesitation and leaders of industry who do the same? (And they’re all not fake, they are real people.)

Who would Cronkite – the most trusted man in America – who would he trust?

The answer may be in an old Ronald Reagan Cold War phrase we should keep in mind: Trust, but verify. It’s a phrase that’s neither Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative,  but just common sense.

It’s now incumbent on for all of us to do just that. Don’t believe everything you see and hear right away. I think that’s what the poll is telling us.

Unfortunately, “That’s the way it is, Friday March 6th, 1981. … Good night.”

I could not have ended this commentary any other way.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: The Creepy Trad Wife Resurgence

What’s a trad wife? It’s short for “traditional wife” and Jack explains what’s behind this social media phenomenon. The secret: it’s really about power. Trad wife content is designed for men and the reason they’re into it is pretty weird. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on […]

9 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Rudy Giuliani: Coffee Salesman?

Rudy Giuliani fell from grace some time ago, but what’s he been up to? Selling coffee. From the embarrassing leaked transcripts to the Four Season’s Total Landscaping, New York’s former mayor can’t seem to stop embarrassing himself. Jack and Spike speculate that Giuliani is hard pressed to generate income. Will you try Rudy’s coffee? Tune […]

11 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: The loophole with Red Lobster’s all you can eat shrimp

People have found the loophole both in Red Lobster’s all you can eat shrimp and with how to make money off the government. John Curley has the explanation. Listen to the John Curley and Jake Skorheim Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or on-demand wherever you listen to […]

14 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Are Gamers “Athletes?” E-Sports State Championship In WA

Chris Daniels over at our news partner KIRO 7 attended the state championship for e-sports in Washington this past weekend. Spike O’Neill is quite doubtful that these high school students qualify as “athletes,” but Jack Stine is unexpectedly ready to defend the physical and mental prowess of gamers. Tune in live to The Jack and […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Why Is Rosie O’Donnell Texting Michael Cohen?

If you got a text that said: “breathe – relax – tell the truth – u got this – i love u.” What would you think? Because apparently, that’s what celebrity Rosie O’Donnell has been texting quasi-celebrity Michael Cohen. Cohen, of course, has on the stand at Trump’s criminal trial over hush money payments to […]

2 days ago

Image: In this photo illustration, the logos of social media applications Instagram, Facebook, Link...

Dave Ross

Ross: If you hope the government will save kids from social media, think again

Social media firm TikTok must sell itself to a non-Chinese company, or it goes dark in the U.S. But that law is headed straight to court.

2 days ago

Markovich: What would ‘the most trusted man in America’ think of AI, ‘news’ now?