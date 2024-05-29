Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz will be departing from his position to work on special projects.

Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr will serve as Diaz’s replacement on an interim basis, Harrell said. She will take over for Diaz beginning on Thursday.

Rahr and former Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole will assist in finding a new permanent chief as the city conducts a nationwide search.

“I want to thank the men and women of the Seattle Police Department for their hard work and the community who has supported us in every challenge,” Diaz said during the press conference while being overcome with emotion.

Diaz, who faces a number of complaints and lawsuits accusing him of fostering a culture of sexism, harassment, and discrimination, did not address the legal issues facing the department when he spoke at the press conference. He previously denied the allegations.

During the news conference, Harrell said they wanted to relook at the culture of the department.

Harrell: Can you to evaluate and practice the excellence in the city with all the investigation going on? the mayor asked rhetorically. — Matt Markovich (@mattmarkovich) May 29, 2024

The mayor added that the executive team decided it did not want to wait until investigations are complete before making the move to bring in a new chief.

Harrell also explained there was no incident that led to the decision to make a change despite reporters present asking the same question about exactly what the tipping point was to make this move.

Rahr said at the news conference that she’s “incredibly honored to step in the big shoes filled.” She went on to say that she will start listening to the the men and woman of the Seattle Police Department (SPD). She’s asking the department staff to be brutally honest with their assessments while speaking to her.

She also said it’s going to take a lot of time to change and she will take the time to listen.

In her remarks, Rahr added that there is a desire to see Seattle be known for recruiting women to a department and be the best at it.

