Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Auburn officer decides not to take stand in his murder trial

Jun 17, 2024, 4:42 PM | Updated: 4:43 pm

Photo: Auburn Officer Jeff Nelson in midst of his murder trial....

Auburn Officer Jeff Nelson in midst of his murder trial. (Photo courtesy KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy KIRO 7)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson and his attorney rested their case today without calling Nelson to the stand to testify in his own defense.

Nelson is on trial for the 2019 shooting of Jesse Sarey. It happened as the two men struggled.

Nelson was attempting to arrest 26-year-old Jesse Sarey for disorderly conduct. Sarey was allegedly throwing garbage, banging on store windows and kicking vehicles in an Auburn shopping area.

Nelson reported he failed to comply with his arrest, leading to a physical altercation where the officer was seen on surveillance footage punching Sarey numerous times in the head and upper body. Nelson then drew his gun and shot Sarey in the torso. After Sarey fell onto the pavement, Nelson attempted to fire his gun again, before it jammed. Video then shows Nelson clearing the round, racking another bullet, and firing a second shot into Sarey’s head.
Former Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Lindquist said the decision for Nelson not to testify means one of two options.

“Either the defense feels very confident about the prosecution’s weaknesses, or the defense is very worried about how their client will present. The defense has no obligation to put on testimony or evidence. The burden of proof is entirely on the prosecution,” Lindquist said.

The defense did call two witnesses — a records custodian and an expert on the holster. They had planned to call additional experts and the defendant but then announced this morning that they rested.

Opening statements: Auburn police officer on trial for murder

Nelson’s attorney told the jurors, at the start of the trial, they would hear Nelson testify.

“You’re going to hear from Officer Nelson. He has been waiting for five years to tell you what happened, and to explain what actually occurred,” Nelson’s attorney Emma Scanlan told the jury during her opening statement.

Lindquist called the strategy, risky.

“Jurors have different expectations for a police officer. Additionally, the defense told jurors in opening that the officer would explain what happened,” Lindquist said.

The schedule for closing arguments is being determined now and an update on that schedule is likely later this week, according to a spokesperson with the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

You can read more of James Lynch’s stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

KIRO Newsradio

Photo: A new report shows the King County Sheriff's Office has seen less complaints....

Matt Markovich

King County Sheriff’s Office sees decline in complaints

The agency chartered to handle complaints made against the King County Sheriff's Office has seen a two-year decline in case filings.

5 hours ago

Photo: Exterior of King County Jail....

Matt Markovich

King County to replace correctional facility with modern jail, behavioral health center

A report outlines plans to replace the aging King County Correctional Facility with a modern jail to serve the needs of inmates.

7 hours ago

Photo: From left, singer-songwriter and social activist Jim Page; Buskarama organizer Davin Michael...

Paul Holden

‘A necessary tool for community survival:’ Buskarama brings joyful melodies to Seattle

This weekend, and well just about any time at Pike Place Market you will be greeted by the sweet tunes of buskers.

2 days ago

Police lights...

Micki Gamez

‘This is an ongoing effort:’ King County officers report 36 DUIs in one weekend

Last weekend King County officers conducted a mobile impaired driving unit to get drivers under the influence off the roads.

3 days ago

Image: A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health cli...

Sam Campbell and Steve Coogan

Measles case reported at West Seattle clinic; know the symptoms

A child, now confirmed to have measles, went to the Franciscan Health Urgent Care clinic in West Seattle, officials said in a release Friday.

3 days ago

Image: A multi-vehicle collision including a semitruck on Interstate 5 in Fife slowed down traffic ...

Steve Coogan

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-5 south in Fife; morning traffic affected

The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-5 south in Pierce County early Friday.

4 days ago

Auburn officer decides not to take stand in his murder trial