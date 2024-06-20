Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

WSP: Driver caught using impressive dummy to evade fines while using HOV lanes

Jun 20, 2024, 6:43 AM

wsp hov lanes dummy...

A fake "dummy" passenger a driver used to use the HOV lane on I-405. (Photo courtesy of WSP Trooper Rick Johnson via X)

(Photo courtesy of WSP Trooper Rick Johnson via X)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Despite using one of the more convincing dummies seen as of late, Washington State Patrol (WSP) ticketed a man for driving in the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes with a fake “dummy” passenger — a sight not too uncommon for patrol officers in the state.

On Wednesday, a WSP District 2 motorcycle trooper spotted an Acura on the highway with a dummy in the passenger seat of his car to use the HOV lane, stopping the driver on Interstate 405 (I-405) heading south near Interstate 90 (I-90).

According to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson, the driver said he had been using the dummy for a long time “due to carpooling being so screwed up.”

More Chokepoints: Pierce County’s Spanaway Loop shortcut to close for four months

The dummy can be seen adorned with glasses and a goatee while wearing a Columbia zip-up and appropriately wearing a seatbelt.

Drivers getting creative to use HOV lanes

Some Washington drivers have come up with unique ploys to avoid HOV citations. Last October, WSP pulled a driver over in an HOV lane when troopers discovered the driver’s passenger turned out to be a “creepy clown dummy.”

“Love the Halloween vibe, but still doesn’t count,” Johnson wrote on social media.

The stunt, while humorous to Johnson and other WSP troopers, added an extra fine to the infraction for improper use of the HOV lanes.

A month earlier, a driver was busted by WSP for dressing his passenger seat as a person. The seat was dressed up with a purple vest wrapped around the back, a red scarf and a white Halloween mask with blood splatter on it.

‘My dog identifies as a person:’ Excuses pile up as WSP increases HOV patrols

Dummy stunt results in higher fines

The fine for a first HOV lane violation is $186. But if a doll or dummy is in the car, according to KIRO 7, an extra $200 is added to the fine.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Chokepoints

spanaway loop pacific avenue...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Pierce County’s Spanaway Loop shortcut to close for four months

Spanaway Loop Road avoids all the congestion on Pacific Avenue, but it's about to go away for four months due to a major sewer line improvement.

1 day ago

ferries...

Chris Sullivan

WSF Chief on feasibility of new diesel ferries: ‘There isn’t a ferry dealership down the road’

Getting new ferries is essential, so what about the idea of building or buying some diesel boats quickly while we wait for the electric-hybrids?

3 days ago

Photo: A Milton officer was severely injured while he was trying to take down a suspect on Wednesda...

Micki Gamez

‘This is an ongoing effort:’ King County officers report 36 DUIs in one weekend

Last weekend King County officers conducted a mobile impaired driving unit to get drivers under the influence off the roads.

7 days ago

Image: A multi-vehicle collision including a semitruck on Interstate 5 in Fife slowed down traffic ...

Steve Coogan

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-5 south in Fife; morning traffic affected

The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-5 south in Pierce County early Friday.

7 days ago

Photo: SDOT Roadway Structures Director Kit Loo inspects newly installed carbon fiber wrapping unde...

Micki Gamez

Upcoming construction: SDOT to prepare bridges for next big earthquake

There are 16 Seattle roadway and pedestrian bridges that need upgrading in the event the next big earthquake hits.

8 days ago

zipper merge...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Drivers slow to understand zipper merge, would better signs help?

With the lack of general merging etiquette in the Pacific Northwest, why are so many drivers slow to pick up and use the zipper merge?

8 days ago

WSP: Driver caught using impressive dummy to evade fines while using HOV lanes