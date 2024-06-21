Close
Rantz: Seattle Democrat Pramila Jayapal laughs about young girl’s rape coverage

Jun 21, 2024, 6:04 AM | Updated: 8:14 am

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., joins fellow Democratic members of the House of Representatives speak during a rally to voice their opposition to President Joe Biden's new policy on asylum outside the U.S. Capitol on June 04, 2024 in Washington, D.C.

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Seattle congresswoman, an open borders cheerleader, Pramila Jayapal hit a disgraceful low this week, laughing about the coverage of a 13-year-old’s kidnapping and rape. Since the suspect is an illegal immigrant, Jayapal’s response was to attack Fox News for covering the story.

New York City police arrested Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25, after 10 brave good Samaritans apprehended him until officers could arrive. Inga-Landi, an Ecuadorian here illegally, casually confessed to the rape, reportedly telling police, “I was nervous at first, then got comfortable and recorded it.”

Rather than denounce this monstrous act, Rep. Jayapal joined host Joy Reid on MSNBC to whine about Fox News covering it, calling it “fearmongering” and even laughs about the coverage. How sick can you get?

Why did Pramila Jayapal laugh about coverage of a 13-year-old girl’s rape?

Reid lamented that Americans realize illegal immigrants are capable of heinous crimes and blamed conservative media, especially Fox News, for reporting on these facts. She’d rather we think, somehow, that no illegal immigrant ever poses a threat. She then highlighted MSNBC and CNN’s praise for President Joe Biden’s election-timed executive order protecting spouses of American citizens from deportation. Meanwhile, Fox News was condemning the rape of a 13-year-old girl. Reid and Jayapal found this hilarious.

“Here was Fox’s banner: ‘Migrant arrested for raping 13-year-old New York girl,'” Reid said to Jayapal.

“Hah! Yes!” Jayapal responded, adding, “That’s part of the problem, exactly.”

How utterly despicable.

Like her silence when Jews were raped by Hamas terrorists indicated (or “freedom fighters” to radicals like Jayapal), this is a politically inconvenient story so she doesn’t think it’s worth covering. Perhaps we can watch another highlight reel of Jan. 6 be portrayed as “breaking news” on MSNBC again.

More from Jason Rantz: Jayapal claims immigration enforcement is ‘cruel’ after SCOTUS Texas decision

Jayapal will always fight for illegal immigrants more than she will for you

Jayapal would rather the news ignore the rape of a 13-year-old girl because her policies allow monsters like Inga-Landi into this country in the first place. The George Soros-backed congresswoman loathes a secure border as much as she does the existence of a Jewish state.

When an illegal immigrant commits a crime, ideologues like Jayapal don’t think about helping the victim or their family. She doesn’t even bother to learn their names. Instead, she rushes to MSNBC or CNN to defend illegal immigration, spewing the absurd claim that American citizens commit more crimes than illegal immigrants.

Not only is her claim false, but it’s also irrelevant.

You know what question is deliberately ignored when an illegal immigrant commits carjacking, assault, robbery, rape, or even murder in Seattle? “What is your immigration status?” We only discover if a suspect is here illegally when they’re already on ICE’s radar for deportation due to a prior crime. Sanctuary cities and counties refuse to check immigration status, leaving Jayapal as oblivious to crime stats as she is to everything else she cluelessly rants about on television.

