Traffic alert: Revive I-5, light rail closures this weekend

Plan on hefty delays and traffic around Seattle this weekend whether you plan to drive or take the light rail.

We’ll start with the roads first.

Revive I-5 to cause Seattle traffic

Drivers commuting between Seattle and Tukwila will have difficulty getting through this weekend thanks to the Revive I-5 project.

Washington Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Amy Moreno said in an email that crews will close two lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) south from Albro Place to mid-Boeing Field to replace expansion joints.

The roadwork starts Friday at 10 p.m. and will last around the clock until 5 a.m. Monday.

“So now we’re getting down to the last few weekends,” spokesperson Tom Peare told KIRO Newsradio. “We’re going to replace the concrete approaching the Military Road overpass southbound and then we’re gonna be back for a couple more weekends to replace expansion joints on both the southbound and northbound Military Road overpasses.”

If this is your route, expect delays of up to 20 minutes during high-peak travel times.

‘This is an ongoing effort:’ King County officers report 36 DUIs in one weekend

Sound Transit light rail tunnel will be closed this weekend

“So tomorrow and Sunday, the downtown (light rail) stations will be closed,” spokesperson John Gallagher told KIRO Newsradio. “We’ll be running a cross-bridge shuttle between Capitol Hill and Sodo stations. And this is because we’re going to be doing some rail replacement work at the International District station.”

He explained the tracks are showing wear and tear earlier than expected, so they need replacing before it gets worse.

Gallagher said the agency wants to get the work done before the Lynwood station opens.

“There are going to be a lot more passengers. And we don’t want to impact more passengers than we need to,” he said. “And we know this is going to be a disruption. But it’s work that we really want to get done. While we have that opportunity.”

He said shuttle buses will take riders to all the light rail stops. Plan on the buses running every 15 minutes or so.

You can read more of Micki Gamez’s stories here. Follow Micki on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/onairmichelle