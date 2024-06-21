Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Traffic alert: Revive I-5, light rail closures this weekend

Jun 21, 2024, 3:31 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

Photo: Plan on hefty Seattle traffic this weekend whether you plan to drive or take the light rail....

Plan on hefty Seattle traffic this weekend whether you plan to drive or take the light rail. Revive I-5 and light rail work is going on. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic and Features Reporter

Plan on hefty delays and traffic around Seattle this weekend whether you plan to drive or take the light rail.

We’ll start with the roads first.

Revive I-5 to cause Seattle traffic

Drivers commuting between Seattle and Tukwila will have difficulty getting through this weekend thanks to the Revive I-5 project.

Washington Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Amy Moreno said in an email that crews will close two lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) south from Albro Place to mid-Boeing Field to replace expansion joints.

The roadwork starts Friday at 10 p.m. and will last around the clock until 5 a.m. Monday.

“So now we’re getting down to the last few weekends,” spokesperson Tom Peare told KIRO Newsradio. “We’re going to replace the concrete approaching the Military Road overpass southbound and then we’re gonna be back for a couple more weekends to replace expansion joints on both the southbound and northbound Military Road overpasses.”

If this is your route, expect delays of up to 20 minutes during high-peak travel times.

‘This is an ongoing effort:’ King County officers report 36 DUIs in one weekend

Sound Transit light rail tunnel will be closed this weekend

“So tomorrow and Sunday, the downtown (light rail) stations will be closed,” spokesperson John Gallagher told KIRO Newsradio. “We’ll be running a cross-bridge shuttle between Capitol Hill and Sodo stations. And this is because we’re going to be doing some rail replacement work at the International District station.”

He explained the tracks are showing wear and tear earlier than expected, so they need replacing before it gets worse.

Gallagher said the agency wants to get the work done before the Lynwood station opens.

“There are going to be a lot more passengers. And we don’t want to impact more passengers than we need to,” he said. “And we know this is going to be a disruption. But it’s work that we really want to get done. While we have that opportunity.”

He said shuttle buses will take riders to all the light rail stops. Plan on the buses running every 15 minutes or so.

You can read more of Micki Gamez’s stories here. Follow Micki on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

Chokepoints

wsp hov lanes dummy...

Frank Sumrall

WSP: Driver caught using impressive dummy to evade fines while using HOV lanes

A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper ticketed a man for driving in the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes with a fake "dummy" passenger.

2 days ago

spanaway loop pacific avenue...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Pierce County’s Spanaway Loop shortcut to close for four months

Spanaway Loop Road avoids all the congestion on Pacific Avenue, but it's about to go away for four months due to a major sewer line improvement.

2 days ago

ferries...

Chris Sullivan

WSF Chief on feasibility of new diesel ferries: ‘There isn’t a ferry dealership down the road’

Getting new ferries is essential, so what about the idea of building or buying some diesel boats quickly while we wait for the electric-hybrids?

4 days ago

Photo: A Milton officer was severely injured while he was trying to take down a suspect on Wednesda...

Micki Gamez

‘This is an ongoing effort:’ King County officers report 36 DUIs in one weekend

Last weekend King County officers conducted a mobile impaired driving unit to get drivers under the influence off the roads.

8 days ago

Image: A multi-vehicle collision including a semitruck on Interstate 5 in Fife slowed down traffic ...

Steve Coogan

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-5 south in Fife; morning traffic affected

The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-5 south in Pierce County early Friday.

8 days ago

Photo: SDOT Roadway Structures Director Kit Loo inspects newly installed carbon fiber wrapping unde...

Micki Gamez

Upcoming construction: SDOT to prepare bridges for next big earthquake

There are 16 Seattle roadway and pedestrian bridges that need upgrading in the event the next big earthquake hits.

9 days ago

Traffic alert: Revive I-5, light rail closures this weekend