Forest fire burns near Darrington, multiple crews on scene

A forest fire of approximately 10 acres is burning near Darrington, with multiple fire agencies working to contain it.

The fire is reportedly burning between the Skagit and Snohomish county lines, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildfire. The fire is burning in steep terrain northeast of Darrington above Dearinger Park Road.

It was first reported Saturday at about 2 p.m. Multiple crews have been assigned to fight the blaze.

The #DearingerFire was reported on 6/22/24 at 1:54 PM. It’s burning in steep terrain NE of Darrington at a size of about 10 acres. Multiple engines and aircraft have been assigned. Updates will come as they become available. pic.twitter.com/JQHFRTjacO — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 23, 2024

“With the combination of wind and terrain, the fire quickly grew and a helicopter was ordered out of Olympia,” the fire district said, according to KING 5.

The fire district said the wildfire event is expected to last for a least a couple of days and people are asked to avoid the area.

