Forest fire burns near Darrington, multiple crews on scene

Jun 23, 2024, 3:27 PM

darrington fire...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A forest fire of approximately 10 acres is burning near Darrington, with multiple fire agencies working to contain it.

The fire is reportedly burning between the Skagit and Snohomish county lines, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildfire. The fire is burning in steep terrain northeast of Darrington above Dearinger Park Road.

More local fires: Pioneer Fire on north shore of Lake Chelan deemed ‘disaster,’ continues to spread

It was first reported Saturday at about 2 p.m. Multiple crews have been assigned to fight the blaze.

“With the combination of wind and terrain, the fire quickly grew and a helicopter was ordered out of Olympia,” the fire district said, according to KING 5.

The fire district said the wildfire event is expected to last for a least a couple of days and people are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

