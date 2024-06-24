The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warned drivers in the state that Interstate 5 (I-5) north approaching Grand Mound around the line between Thurston and Lewis counties would be reduced to one lane due to roadwork this week.

But that hasn’t stopped travelers from taking to the road and it caused a significant backup on the freeway that at one point extended to more than 20 miles Monday afternoon, as captured by WSDOT cameras and according to listeners reaching out and sending texts to KIRO Newsradio.

Kornfeld Law Hands-Free Highway Helpers are messaging in that the road construction in Thurston County going NB on I-5 is backed up for 20 miles! pic.twitter.com/DQqaQfIgDJ — KIRO Newsradio Traffic (@KIROTraffic) June 24, 2024

WSDOT posted on X just before 1:30 p.m. Monday to inform users the work near Centralia was complete and they were waiting for the materials to dry. Shortly after 2:10 p.m., the agency stated its workers were “picking up traffic control” in that area. Another post on X just before 3:40 p.m. indicated the work was done for the day and all lanes were open to traffic again.

The freeway was reduced to one lane moving north from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday and that is expected to continue through Thursday. Drivers can expect lane closures at night as well, WSDOT reported.

WSDOT released information last week related to the work on the roads, explaining that two-mile sections of I-5 north would be reduced to one lane. Specifically, the work is expected to take place from the Lewis County line to Maytown. (Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper John Dattilo reposted the WSDOT statement on X last week.)

The agency said in a statement the road’s lanes will be closed so workers can “fill gaps in the surface of the roadway and fix potholes.” In addition, workers need warm and dry conditions to perform the repairs. WSDOT posted photos of the work being done on X Monday afternoon.

Crews on northbound I-5 are making good progress sealing gaps in the road near the Lewis/Thurston County line. Work continues until 2:30 p.m. today. Right now, we’re looking at backups of about 5 miles. Avoid delays by waiting until after work is done to travel. @wsdot_sw pic.twitter.com/zaNy7EX4qm — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) June 24, 2024

The expectation is that once the roadwork is complete, the rate of deterioration of the freeway will be reduced.

WSDOT has asked travelers to consider rescheduling some trips during the construction hours and travel early in the morning and late in the afternoon.

Most notably, the agency has suggested travelers who do need to be on the road to add two hours of extra time to their trips.

