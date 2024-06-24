Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Roadwork leads to significant traffic backups on I-5 north; more to come

Jun 24, 2024, 2:47 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm

Image: Traffic on Interstate 5 north near Centralia was backed up for miles due to roadwork on Mond...

Traffic on Interstate 5 north near Centralia was backed up for miles due to roadwork on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Image courtesy of the Washington Department of Transportation)

(Image courtesy of the Washington Department of Transportation)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warned drivers in the state that Interstate 5 (I-5) north approaching Grand Mound around the line between Thurston and Lewis counties would be reduced to one lane due to roadwork this week.

But that hasn’t stopped travelers from taking to the road and it caused a significant backup on the freeway that at one point extended to more than 20 miles Monday afternoon, as captured by WSDOT cameras and according to listeners reaching out and sending texts to KIRO Newsradio.

WSDOT posted on X just before 1:30 p.m. Monday to inform users the work near Centralia was complete and they were waiting for the materials to dry. Shortly after 2:10 p.m., the agency stated its workers were “picking up traffic control” in that area. Another post on X just before 3:40 p.m. indicated the work was done for the day and all lanes were open to traffic again.

The freeway was reduced to one lane moving north from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday and that is expected to continue through Thursday. Drivers can expect lane closures at night as well, WSDOT reported.

More on the I-5 roadwork

WSDOT released information last week related to the work on the roads, explaining that two-mile sections of I-5 north would be reduced to one lane. Specifically, the work is expected to take place from the Lewis County line to Maytown. (Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper John Dattilo reposted the WSDOT statement on X last week.)

The agency said in a statement the road’s lanes will be closed so workers can “fill gaps in the surface of the roadway and fix potholes.” In addition, workers need warm and dry conditions to perform the repairs. WSDOT posted photos of the work being done on X Monday afternoon.

The expectation is that once the roadwork is complete, the rate of deterioration of the freeway will be reduced.

WSDOT has asked travelers to consider rescheduling some trips during the construction hours and travel early in the morning and late in the afternoon.

Most notably, the agency has suggested travelers who do need to be on the road to add two hours of extra time to their trips.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

