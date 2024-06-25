Detectives arrested a Monroe High School teacher for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2017.

The victim recently stepped forward in May, disclosing her involvement with the 53-year-old man from Seattle. Detectives corroborated her testimony, establishing probable cause for the Monroe Police Department (MPD) to arrest the man on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. (A statement about the arrest from the MPD can be viewed as a PDF here.)

Detectives suspect the man has a history of sexual misconduct involving other victims over the past several years. MPD reported at the end of February that a teacher was under investigation for misconduct with a student.

MPD confirmed to KIRO Newsradio Tuesday afternoon the teacher under investigation at that time is the same teacher who arrested Tuesday. MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio are not naming the suspect at this time as he not yet been officially charged.

Monroe Police Chief Jeff Jolley praised the involvement of the school district and lauded the victim for revealing what she went through.

“The District’s cooperation has been crucial in our thorough examination of this case,” Jolley said. “We commend the victim for her courage in coming forward.”

Monroe School District Superintendent Shawn Woodward said in a statement in February the district was aware of the alleged misconduct.

“We want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously,” Woodward said.

Woodward added at the time the teacher went on paid leave and was prohibited from any contact with students while officers investigate.

“We understand that this news may be upsetting to some of our students,” Woodward stated.

The suspect has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the case.

If anyone has information about the case or any other potential victims, they are encouraged to contact the Monroe Police Department by calling 360-794-6300.

