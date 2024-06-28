President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump took part in the CNN Presidential Debate Thursday night at CNN’s studios in Atlanta, their first head-to-head matchup ahead of the November election.

The event didn’t include a live audience outside of moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash and the CNN crew filming the event, but it did feature millions of viewers and potential voters tuning in to watch the candidates’ every move.

As The Associated Press outlined in its debate “takeaways” piece, debates are “often scored on style and impression more than substance.” Various people in multiple arenas agree Trump came out on top in that “style” area, whereas Biden struggled.

“Trump was confident and composed, even as he steamrolled facts on abortion and immigration with false assertions, conspicuous exaggerations and empty superlatives,” the AP wrote. “Biden was often halting, his voice raspy, even when he had the facts on his side. He had difficulty finishing his arguments and marshalling his attacks.”

The KIRO Newsradio and KTTH hosts who offered their impressions of the debate to MyNorthwest and publicly agreed that Biden did not have a good night at the podium.

‘Disaster’: Ursula Reutin of KIRO Newsradio calls out Biden

In an email to MyNorthwest, Ursula Reutin, one of the hosts of “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, did not hold back in her criticism of Biden, noting the robust president who impressed many at the State of the Union address didn’t show up to the debate in Atlanta.

“This was a disaster for President Biden. He had a low bar to clear and unfortunately he did not clear it. Not only was his voice really raspy, he appeared confused, and lost his train of thought when answering some of the questions,” she said. “His comment that “We beat Medicare” says it all. He looked and sounded every bit of his 81 years instead of the vigorous version of Biden who showed up at his State of the Union address.”

Reutin didn’t let Trump off the hook from condemnation either. But it came back to Biden having a lot to do this summer ahead of the second scheduled debate between the two candidates.

“Former President Donald Trump repeated a lot of claims and made false ones that went unchecked. For example, he said immigrants are taking away jobs from Blacks and Hispanics, which is not true.

“But Trump’s camp should feel good after tonight. Even though he’s only three years younger, Trump had a lot more energy and didn’t do anything to hurt his chances of returning to the White House.

“President Biden and his handlers will have a lot of work to do before the next debate in September.”

Jason Rantz of KTTH slams Biden for his answers, poor performance

Jason Rantz, host of “The Jason Rantz Show” on AM 770 KTTH, authored a series of posts on X as the debate was unfolding and after it was completed and called out Biden for comments on the COVID-19 economy, the U.S. tax system, inflation and abortion.

Overall, Rantz explained, even before the debate reached in conclusion, that Biden was getting “demolished.” Once the event ended, Rantz stated it was “stunningly bad” and that he doesn’t think people are “comfortable with Joe Biden finishing his term.” He also noted that the panels of hosts and contributors brought in to offer analysis and commentary of the debate on cable networks CNN and MSNBC appeared “panicked” about what they saw from Biden.

The 2024 presidential campaign likely ended on June 27, 2024. The conventions haven’t even begun yet. But it’s over. Donald Trump mopped the floor with Joe Biden. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 28, 2024

KIRO Newsradio’s Jack Stine offers a reminder that brevity is the soul of wit

Jack Stine, one of the hosts of “The Jack and Spike Show” on KIRO Newsradio, kept his viewing experience and his comments about what we saw unfold quite brief and in email form to MyNorthwest.

“After five minutes of wincing and cringing, I turned off the debate and thought, ‘Well, at least I will get some great content from President Trump’s second term,'” he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

