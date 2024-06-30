A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 (I-5) north Saturday night near South 84th Street in Lakewood.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), around 7:30 p.m. a 25-year-old man from Auburn was riding a motorcycle too fast for the conditions.

Troopers, @WestPierce and @wsdot_tacoma are on scene of a motorcycle vs 2 cars collision blocking the left two lanes of NB I5 near 84th. I’m saddened to announce the motorcycle rider has died. Expect traffic delays in the area as we investigate. pic.twitter.com/XDsEin37IZ — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) June 30, 2024

Troopers said the motorcyclist tried to change lanes from lane three to lane four and clipped a Jeep in the same lane in front of him. He then hit a Mercedes SUV in the far left lane.

The Mercedes was totaled, according to WSP, and was carrying three children ages five, seven and four. Fortunately, none of them were injured. However, the 34-year-old woman driving, from Edmonds, was injured and was treated at the scene. Her 43-year-old woman passenger, from Sagle, was also injured and treated at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, a 37-year-old woman from Vancouver was not injured. Her passenger, a 35-year-old woman from Vancouver was also not injured. WSP said the damage to the Jeep was non-reportable.

The crash blocked the two left lanes of the freeway in Lakewood for several hours.

WSP said it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

