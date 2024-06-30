Close
Lakewood crash ends with motorcyclist dead, car carrying 3 kids totaled

Jun 30, 2024, 2:46 PM | Updated: 6:55 pm

A bad accident on I-5 north killed a motorcyclist Saturday night near South 84th Street in Lakewood. (Photo courtesy of the Washington State Patrol)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 (I-5) north Saturday night near South 84th Street in Lakewood.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), around 7:30 p.m. a 25-year-old man from Auburn was riding a motorcycle too fast for the conditions.

Troopers said the motorcyclist tried to change lanes from lane three to lane four and clipped a Jeep in the same lane in front of him. He then hit a Mercedes SUV in the far left lane.

New details: Fight inside car traveling on I-5 leads to deadly stabbing, shooting

The Mercedes was totaled, according to WSP, and was carrying three children ages five, seven and four. Fortunately, none of them were injured. However, the 34-year-old woman driving, from Edmonds, was injured and was treated at the scene. Her 43-year-old woman passenger, from Sagle, was also injured and treated at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, a 37-year-old woman from Vancouver was not injured. Her passenger, a 35-year-old woman from Vancouver was also not injured. WSP said the damage to the Jeep was non-reportable.

The crash blocked the two left lanes of the freeway in Lakewood for several hours.

WSP said it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Lakewood crash ends with motorcyclist dead, car carrying 3 kids totaled