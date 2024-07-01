Before Biden said anything at the presidential debate, I could see he was in the slow-motion setting. As he spoke, it felt like a container ship drifting toward a bridge. And I thought this is the guy who, according to Trump, is the boss of a crime family?

But the real catastrophe was that Biden’s terrible performance seems to have caused everyone to forget this little exchange:

“Will you accept the results of the election? Regardless of who wins?” debate moderator Dana Bash asked.

“If it’s a fair and legal and good election, absolutely,” Trump responded. “I would have much rather accepted these but the fraud and everything else was ridiculous. And if you want, we’ll have a news conference on it in a week. We’ll have another one of these in a week. But I will absolutely, there’s nothing I’d rather do. It would be much easier for me to do that than running again.”

What?? The incoherence was especially disturbing considering it came from the guy who was actually awake!

There’s only one acceptable answer to that question: “Yes I will accept the outcome of the election. And if there is evidence of fraud, I will litigate my objections in court, and if I am found to have lied I will accept my punishment, and I will actively condemn any attempt to delay the certification of the vote and the peaceful transfer of power, so help me God.”

I want a clear answer to that question from both candidates in the next debate. Because November 5, 2024 will be followed by January 6, 2025.

And there are some crazy people among us. If Trump legitimately sweeps everything – I can imagine leftists boarding buses for the capitol – especially now that the Supreme Court has ruled that you can riot on the day the votes are counted without necessarily committing the crime of obstruction.

And of course, if Biden pulls off a win – well, given how upset Trump was about losing to the 2020 version of Joe Biden, losing to the 2024 version would mean only one thing: stand back and stand by.

So all of us have a decision to make. Whatever happens, whoever wins, are we going to support stability? Or be part of the chaos?

