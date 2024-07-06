Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Southbound SR 99 closed over First Avenue Bridge for several hours

Jul 6, 2024, 3:29 PM | Updated: 7:15 pm

first avenue bridge...

First Avenue South Bridge (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The First Avenue bridge on State Route 99 (SR 99) was closed for multiple hours Saturday due to police activity.

The bridge was originally blocked off around 9:30 a.m., according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson, with the northbound lanes reopening by approximately 11 a.m. The southbound lanes remained closed Satruday til just after 6 p.m.

More on WA roads: Construction is taking the Fourth of July holiday off

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

pedestrian sun glare...

Ted Buehner

Dangerous heat has arrived in Washington; highs in the 90s

After picture-perfect Fourth of July weather, sizzling temperatures have arrived and will hold on through the weekend.

5 hours ago

downtown seattle shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Three people injured in downtown Seattle shooting

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a scene where three people were shot in downtown Seattle Thursday night.

7 hours ago

bothell fireworks accident...

Frank Sumrall

Bothell resident dies in fireworks accident

A man from Bothell died Friday morning in a fireworks accident in a Redmond parking lot.

8 hours ago

kitsap transit...

Frank Sumrall

Kitsap Transit awarded $17 million to upgrade aging facility

Now, just as the Fourth of July holiday was celebrated across the state, the transit agency was awarded $17 million in federal funds from USDOT.

9 hours ago

A Tacoma Police Department vehicle can be seen on a street....

Steve Coogan

Tacoma blotter: Human finger found; suspect steals car with passengers inside

In two Tacoma incidents, a person's finger found was found in a driveway and a thief stole a car with two passengers in the back seat.

19 hours ago

Image: Drones appear to be falling into Angle Lake in SeaTac during the city's Family Fourth of Jul...

Steve Coogan

Dozens of dud drones: Malfunctioning machines sink SeaTac July 4th show

The Fourth of July celebrations in the city of SeaTac Thursday night included dozens of malfunctioning drones, some falling into Angle Lake.

1 day ago

Southbound SR 99 closed over First Avenue Bridge for several hours