Southbound SR 99 closed over First Avenue Bridge for several hours
Jul 6, 2024, 3:29 PM | Updated: 7:15 pm
(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)
The First Avenue bridge on State Route 99 (SR 99) was closed for multiple hours Saturday due to police activity.
The bridge was originally blocked off around 9:30 a.m., according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson, with the northbound lanes reopening by approximately 11 a.m. The southbound lanes remained closed Satruday til just after 6 p.m.
More on WA roads: Construction is taking the Fourth of July holiday off
#ClosureAlert The SR 99 1st Ave bridge is closed due to police activity. Use alternate routes. SR 99 fully blocked at 1st Ave.
— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 6, 2024
CLEARED: Southbound SR 99 has reopened over 1st Ave Bridge.
Thank you for your patience during this incident.@seattledot @SDOTtraffic https://t.co/yStncOIJ3y
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 7, 2024
This is a developing story, check back for updates
Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.