Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Washington U.S. Rep. Adam Smith calls for Joe Biden to exit presidential election

Jul 8, 2024, 2:08 PM | Updated: 3:43 pm

Image: House Armed Services Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., questions witnesses ...

House Armed Services Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., questions witnesses during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., April 12, 2018. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

(Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO NEWSDESK


KIRO Newsradio staff

Washington Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Smith called for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election Monday.

Smith made the announcement in a statement sent to KIRO Newsradio and reiterated his stance on an appearance Monday afternoon on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper.”

“President Biden should end his candidacy for a second term as President and release his delegates to the Democratic National Convention to enable the party to nominate a new candidate for President,” Smith’s statement begins. “This must happen as soon as possible to give the new ticket the maximum amount of time to make its case to the American people.”

Smith made it clear in his statement he thinks the party’s candidate needs to surely and undeniably make the case about being the best person to be president and Biden isn’t up to the task anymore.

More from Washington, D.C.: Biden tells Hill Democrats he ‘declines’ to step aside, says it’s time for party drama ‘to end’

“Any candidate for the highest office in our nation has a strong burden to bear. That candidate must be able to clearly, articulately, and strongly make his or her case to the American people,” Smith said. “It is clear that President Biden is no longer able to meet this burden.

Smith went on to say that Biden’s performance in the CNN Presidential Debate late last month was “alarming to watch” and added “the American people have made it clear they no longer see him as a credible candidate …”

The congressman then bluntly stated Biden has not “seriously addressed these concerns,” calling the response “unacceptable.”

“The stakes are simply too high,” Smith’s statement reads. “Donald Trump and MAGA extremism pose an existential threat to our nation, and we need to be in the strongest possible position to win in this election.”

‘Disaster’: KIRO, KTTH hosts roast Biden for CNN debate performance

Smith concluded his statement by calling Biden’s decision to stay in the race to continue his campaign would be “a mistake.”

“He should step aside now so that we can find a new candidate that will put us in the strongest possible position to beat Donald Trump in November,” Smith said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio; Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest Politics

biden democrats...

Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press

Biden tells Hill Democrats he ‘declines’ to step aside and says it’s time for party drama ‘to end’

President Joe Biden stood firm against calls for him to drop his candidacy and called for an "end" to the intraparty drama.

9 hours ago

Image: President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally at Sherman Middle School in Madison, Wisconsi...

Associated Press

Biden dismisses age questions in ABC interview as he tries to salvage reelection effort

President Joe Biden, fighting to save his reelection effort, used an ABC interview to reject taking an independent medical evaluation.

3 days ago

Image: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at a press conference about hospitals in the state providi...

The KIRO Newsradio team with wire reports

Inslee was part of Biden meeting with Democratic governors

President Joe Biden met with Democratic governors as he attempted to solidify support. and Washington's Jay Inslee attended virtually.

5 days ago

Guesenkamp Pérez biden...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gluesenkamp Pérez: ‘Biden will lose to Trump’ after debate performance

Democratic Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, D-Wash., believes President Biden will lose to former President Donald Trump in November.

5 days ago

biden democratic nominee...

Frank Sumrall

Fahrenthold: Biden will not be the Democratic nominee following ‘disastrous’ debate

"I really think there is a chance that it will not be Joe Biden (as the Democratic nominee) in September," Fahrenthold said.

6 days ago

Image: The U.S. Supreme Court and an American flag are seen in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 30,...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of pre-election Trump trial

The Supreme Court ruled former presidents have some immunity from prosecution, extending the delay in the criminal case against Donald Trump.

7 days ago

Washington U.S. Rep. Adam Smith calls for Joe Biden to exit presidential election