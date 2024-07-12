Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Teenager shot multiple times in Renton, in critical condition

Jul 12, 2024, 6:55 AM | Updated: 8:41 am

renton teenager shot...

Renton Police at the scene of the shooting. (Photo courtesy of Meeghan Black, Renton Police Department Spokesperson)

(Photo courtesy of Meeghan Black, Renton Police Department Spokesperson)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A teenager is currently in critical condition after he was shot several times in Renton early Friday morning.

According to Renton Police Department (RPD) Spokesperson Meeghan Black, a neighbor in the 11200 block of 162nd Street called 911 to report the gunshots.

“(The witness) heard the gunshots and looked out their window and saw multiple suspects running from the area, then a short time later heard someone yelling for help,” Black told KIRO Newsradio.

‘Just senseless violence’: Neighbors grapple with another shooting along Aurora

When officers responded to the scene, they found the 18-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and underwent a surgery, according to KIRO Newsradio.

“He was conscious and alert at the time and was able to tell us that he had come to this residential area in order to meet an acquaintance and, while he was sitting in his car as it was idling, he heard a noise. He turned and looked at a group of people open the door and demand all of his belongings,” Black said.

The victim got out of the car and began to run away on foot when the shooting began, hitting him several times. According to Black, he made it roughly a half-block away from the scene before collapsing.

Black could not confirm the number of suspects there were during this confrontation due to conflicting reports, but RPD believes there were anywhere from three to five suspects involved.

More local crime: I-90 brick-throwing suspect ‘could be’ same man who threw rocks at drivers in June

“I don’t feel safe here anymore,” a nearby resident told KIRO Newsradio after the shooting. “I actually sometimes even sleep with my windows open.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

