From Seattle to Tacoma, you’ve likely heard progressives sound the alarm over Project 2025. They say it will fundamentally alter the very country we live in and the rights we enjoy. But what impact will it have on Seattle and the surrounding area? The answer will likely surprise you.

“It’s a far-right plan for destroying democracy that Trump’s team wants to implement on day one,” The View host Joy Behar said after most definitely reading the 922-page document she first found out about days earlier. “Let me count the ways. They want to ban abortion, starve schoolchildren, eliminating breakfast and lunch for school kids, they want to have mass deportations of immigrants, they want to gut health care.”

It sounds pretty bad, doesn’t it? Well, it’s worse! It may destroy Seattle as we know it!

What is Project 2025?

Project 2025: Mandate for Leadership is a policy paper by the Heritage Foundation.

It’s essentially a wish list of policy prescriptions for Trump to employ if he takes back the White House. It covers a variety of topics, including homelessness, drug addiction, crime and housing costs. Each section is written by a number of subject matter experts like Brendan Carr, Peter Navarro, Ken Cuccinelli and Russ Vought.

Like Behar (or the assistant she terrorizes), “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH read Project 2025 cover to cover! Three times. So, grab your oat milk lattes and take a seat as we dive into the dystopian hellscape that is Project 2025.

How will Project 2025 impact Seattle?

Imagine a Seattle where open-air drug use is as common as overpriced lattes!

If Project 2025 is enacted, Seattle will resemble the set of “The Walking Dead.” Fentanyl pipes and needles will become as ubiquitous as gluten-free avocado toast! And, as a result, businesses will flee in record numbers, particularly from the downtown core! What if we were to lose Lululemon, Nike and other retailers?

Imagine a Seattle where homeless encampments sprout like artisanal food trucks. No matter where you turn, you will spot one! Picture this: you’re out for a morning jog and you’re greeted by a sprawling tent city that smells like a combination of body odor, human waste and broken dreams (which is basically how my office smells on a Friday).

Under Project 2025, any vacant lot, public park, or even your front yard can become prime real estate for the homeless. And you won’t be allowed to do anything about it. Property rights? That is so 1657.

Imagine a Seattle where criminals get a restorative justice pat on the back rather than a jail cell. Under Project 2025, criminals won’t be burdened with the inconvenience of jail time. Jail cells are oppressive, after all. They’re an artifact of a white supremacy culture that has systemically targeted communities of color.

Instead, people experiencing criminal behavior will enjoy restorative justice programs that involve heartfelt apologies, community service and group therapy sessions. Because nothing deters a serial thief like a stern talking-to and a few hours picking up litter they’re likely responsible for. And for those offenders who just can’t seem to learn their lesson, well, let’s just give them another chance … and another … and another.

Wait a minute. Is this going to be as bad as they say?

The progressives warn us that Project 2025 will unleash chaos and anarchy upon our beloved Seattle. But, now that I think about it, we’ve actually been living that reality for the last few years courtesy of policies advocated and implemented by the very people claiming Project 2025 will destroy us.

No matter how scary the bad faith voices claim Project 2025 is, it can’t be nearly as detrimental as their own policies. Indeed, the voices denigrating Project 2025 hope you won’t actually read it. And not reading it would mean you’d have a lot in common with its progressive detractors. Do you honestly think Behar and others on TV have actually read even the table of contents? They haven’t.

As it turns out, much of Project 2025 would actually benefit Seattle. It’s precisely why they are scaring you away from even considering it.

How can Project 2025 benefit us?

Project 2025 advocates for policies cracking down on drug traffickers, especially those flooding our streets with fentanyl and placing addicts into real recovery programs. It calls out the endless cycle of enabling, arguing it’s time to clean up our cities.

Using strong legal tools like RICO to take down criminal gangs, and securing the border to stop the flow of drugs, Project 2025 aims to restore law and order. No more coddling criminals or tolerating open-air drug markets — it’s about helping us reclaim our communities.

With the cost of living being so high in Seattle, there are also plenty of policy prescriptions in Project 2025.

Its favored policies aim to slash the high cost of living and bolster property rights by cutting bureaucratic red tape and regulatory overreach that drive up housing and business costs. By streamlining federal regulations and encouraging local zoning reforms (which progressives used to support?), it seeks to make housing more affordable.

Empowering property owners, it champions stronger protections against government land grabs and restrictive land-use policies. It’s about embracing the free market to lower costs and secure individual property rights, ensuring Americans keep more of our hard-earned money while giving us more control over our assets (which is a scary thought to progressives who think they know better about how we should spend our own money or how we should use our own property).

Get ready for the fearmongering

We will be hearing a lot about Project 2025 until election day. It will be a tsunami of fearmongering. After the assassination attempt against Trump, progressive voices will amplify that fearmongering over Project 2025 because it is a proxy for calling the former president a Nazi. They’ve already started.

But when someone tries to scare you with tales of Project 2025, just take a look around. Think about the last several years of progressive control in our cities, from Seattle to Tacoma and Olympia to Bellingham.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that sometimes the scariest future is just a reflection of the present. Should we be listening to the people responsible for the messes they’ve created on homelessness, drug addiction, crime and cost of living when they tell us other policy ideas won’t work?

