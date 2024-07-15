Douglas Orr, the liberal mayor of Aberdeen, is standing by his claim that the assassination attempt against Donald Trump could have been staged. He said he thinks Trump may have cut himself and he is asking for independent doctors to review the injury.

The mayor made his comments on Facebook sometime after news of the assassination attempt. The post was replete with spelling errors as he decried it’s “sick how polatics [sic] have devolved.”

“Ears bleed alot [sic]. I hope they check to make sure it wasn’t just a self inflicted scratch. The shooter is dead so we will never know if it was staged,” he wrote on Facebook. “Not buying it quite yet Any way [sic] you look at it, it was a horrific act. Short of Biden dieing [sic], this is about the only thing that could happen that would artificially gain Trump sympathy votes. I hope I’m wrong, but because of his record of deceit, that’s the first thing that came to mind.”

Orr deleted the post, though only because he thought “the people’s replies were getting out of line.”

“I respectfully have the right to say what was my gut feeling. I don’t believe that people have the right to intimidate me or disrespect me for my respectful comment,” Orr exclusively told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

More from Jason Rantz: After failed Donald Trump assassination attempt, will you stop claiming he’s Hitler?

Why does Aberdeen Mayor Douglas Orr think the Donald Trump assassination may have been staged?

Orr spoke with “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH over the phone for 20 minutes on Sunday afternoon. He said he questioned the official story of a failed assassination attempt because through “my life growing up, I’ve watched World Wrestling.”

“Half the world thinks that they’re really wrestlers and, sure, they’re athletic and all that. But they get paid money for cutting themselves on the forehead or the ear or the top of the head. Areas that bleed a lot and with very little damage,” Orr said.

Orr wasn’t just relying on his childhood watching fake wrestling that had him asking questions.

“They’re acting like it’s a bad thing that I even would think such a thing,” Orr explained. “I only thought that because of the history of Trump lying and grandstanding and not being very honest.”

Orr also said when he saw the video of Trump grabbing his ear after being shot, it didn’t look genuine.

“The whole way he did it, just made it seem like it wasn’t exactly real,” Orr explained.

The mayor doesn’t question the fact that a gun was fired. But he said, “I don’t think that it was actually fired at him (Trump).”

The FBI officially identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. It remains unclear how Crooks was able to climb onto a nearby root top to fire at Trump.

More from Jason Rantz: Ashley Nerbovig of The Stranger hoped for better ‘aim’ after would-be assassin missed Donald Trump

‘That’s just my opinion’

Orr acknowledged he has no proof to back his claim. But it’s still what his gut tells him because he knows Trump to be a “television actor” with a “long, horrific trail of this man lying and putting on stunts.”

“I just suggested that was the feeling I got when I saw it and I’m sorry if that upsets some people. But, you know, ‘F**k Joe Biden’ signs upset me. So that’s their opinion and they like to stick it out. I don’t see people jumping up and down and getting upset when they see that going on,” he said.

The mayor also lamented that there are “a lot of people who think that the Left is this horrific group of people…”

Orr says critics just don’t want him being mayor because he’s gay

He noted that he’s not the only person who thinks Trump may have staged the assassination attempt and notes that he made his comments on his personal Facebook page, not one associated with the city.

When asked if he considered his beliefs “conspiratorial,” he said no.

Orr said some of the backlash is from people who don’t support him as mayor. He won the position in a razor close election, winning by just four votes. He thinks that because he’s gay, he’s been a target of unfair criticism.

“I think they just didn’t want me to be mayor in the first place. I’m gay. And that was very upsetting for them (voters/critics),” he claimed.

Orr also said that he hopes he’s wrong about what happened. But he said he was merely stating his opinion, which he has a right to do.

“As much as I hope that I’m wrong, and that if I’m wrong then I hope the best for his family, for him, for everybody. You know, I think it’s worth looking into. I would like to think that other doctors, other than his personal doctor, would look at the wound and be able to analyze whether it was actually a gunshot wound from a bullet,” he explained.

Listen to “The Jason Rantz Show” on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz