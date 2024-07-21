President Joe Biden said he is dropping out of the presidential race and offered a somewhat belated endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place. But only days ago, Biden threw Harris under the bus.

The news that Biden was dropping out of the race wasn’t necessarily shocking. As more Democrat lawmakers announced their desire for Biden to drop out of the race, fundraising efforts dried up. It was untenable for the president to stay in the race. He may not even be able to stay in office and his decision to drop out means Washington voters may not even have a Democrat on the ballot to support.

But in the initial Biden announcement, he did not offer a full-throated endorsement of Harris. He merely thanked her for “being an extraordinary partner” in his presidency. Nearly 30 minutes later, Biden’s staff posted to his X account that he offered his “full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

Why didn’t Joe Biden initially endorse Kamala Harris when he dropped out?

Why didn’t Biden initially endorse Harris? He dropped a pretty significant hint in an interview on BET last week.

BET’s Ed Gordon asked Biden about previous comments the president made. He said he was only going to be a “transitional” president. A second term was not what anyone expected. So what changed?

“The reason I ran … I was gonna be a transitional candidate. And I thought that I’d be able to move from this, just pass it on to someone else. But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided,” Biden said. “And quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom and I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country.”

The comment by Biden was very clearly a sleight against Harris.

Biden drops out but slighted Kamala Harris only days ago

At the time of the interview, Biden obviously knew that Democrats were pushing him out and Harris was heir apparent. But he dug in his heels, arguing he was “reluctant to walk away” from the White House because he “didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided.”

In other words, Biden insisted he stay in the race because he didn’t think Harris was capable of stepping in and healing the divide the way he claimed he could. That he, with his age and wisdom, was necessary.

Harris has neither age nor wisdom. It’s likely why she trails other Democrats who have been fingered as strong candidates to take on former president Donald Trump.

Biden still doesn’t think Harris is qualified

Biden was forced to drop his re-election bid thanks to party elders and donors, along with a growing list of lawmakers concerned about the president’s effect down the ballot. It seems like Biden was also forced to endorse Harris.

The president isn’t capable of running again, but we’re supposed to pretend he can still hold office? Of course not. If the Joe Biden we saw during the debate is like that in the Oval Office, even a quarter of the time, this country is at grave risk.

So why doesn’t he step down from the presidency? It would hand Harris the beneficial label of incumbent. It would make it even easier for Harris to take the nomination. But Biden isn’t stepping down, he said.

Kamala Harris would be as effective as president as she has been as border czar

Joe Biden might be dropping out of the race, but he might think Harris is less capable than he is in assuming office.

The president already suffered the indignities of being forced out of the race. As a “thank you for finally ending your campaign,” Democrats got the talking points memo to refer to Biden as a “selfless” or “patriotic” leader for stepping aside. Of course, we’re supposed to believe that these statements are sincere, especially since this decision could have been made long ago, putting Democrats in a less vulnerable position.

Even with the empty statements, Biden doesn’t want to be remembered as the guy forced out of the Oval Office and off the ticket. Certainly not when he knows Harris would serve as president as effectively as she served as border czar.

Media will be back to carrying water for Democrats now that Joe Biden is dropping out

By staying in the White House, Democrats — including Harris — will have to defend the decision. At least, for a little while, which only further creates chaos. But that issue won’t last.

Democrats will undoubtedly benefit from left-wing media coronating Harris or whomever the nominee becomes. The only reason left-wing media turned on Biden was they could no longer cover for him. Not after the world saw Biden’s performance at the debate. They didn’t attack Biden for being in cognitive decline; they targeted him because he would lose to Trump.

Left-wing media voices see their job as to keep Trump from returning to power. They will circle the wagons around whomever the Democrat nominee is and will back her or him like they would be doing to Biden had he not performed so poorly during the debate.

