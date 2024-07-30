Four people were injured after they were allegedly ambushed and shot at in Auburn on Monday.

Officers find nearly 100 shell casings in Auburn shooting

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. on M Street Southeast. APD said after getting a 911 call, officers arrived at the scene and found nearly 100 shell casings just south of the intersection.

APD’s investigation showed the attack was a planned ambush and not random.

A video shows four masked people approaching a group of five people, composed of three juveniles and one adult, getting off a Metro bus. The masked people take out handguns and start shooting at the group of five, reported police.

Further investigation, according to APD, revealed a person from the group of five fired back as they ran for cover. Police believe that several of the masked people were using illegally modified pistols converted to fully automatic.

Four people out of the group of five sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s tip line at 253-288-7403.

