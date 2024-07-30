Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

New video: Gunfire exchanged, 4 injured in Auburn ambush shooting

Jul 29, 2024, 5:40 PM

Photo: Police responded to an Auburn shooting on Monday....

Police responded to an Auburn shooting on Monday. (Photo courtesy of the Auburn Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Auburn Police Department)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Four people were injured after they were allegedly ambushed and shot at in Auburn on Monday.

Officers find nearly 100 shell casings in Auburn shooting

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. on M Street Southeast. APD said after getting a 911 call, officers arrived at the scene and found nearly 100 shell casings just south of the intersection.

APD’s investigation showed the attack was a planned ambush and not random.

A video shows four masked people approaching a group of five people, composed of three juveniles and one adult, getting off a Metro bus. The masked people take out handguns and start shooting at the group of five, reported police.

Further investigation, according to APD, revealed a person from the group of five fired back as they ran for cover. Police believe that several of the masked people were using illegally modified pistols converted to fully automatic.

Other news: Court sets new bail for ‘Belltown Hellcat’ as he faces stalking allegations

Four people out of the group of five sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s tip line at 253-288-7403.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

More local crime

Crime Blotter

Photo: Miles Hudson, known as the "Belltown Hellcat," in court....

Luke Duecy

Court sets new bail for ‘Belltown Hellcat’ as he faces stalking allegations

A judge has set new bail for the "Belltown Hellcat." He pled not guilty to stalking and sending an explicit video of an ex-girlfriend.

2 hours ago

Photo: Police responded to a Kent shooting after a boy died near the Kentwood Apartments....

James Lynch and Julia Dallas

2 more teens arrested in 13-year-old’s death while completing OfferUp sale in Kent

More suspects are in custody over the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy that happened July 16 in Kent.

3 hours ago

south seattle shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Man killed in South Seattle shooting, investigation ongoing

Detectives with SPD are actively investigating a shooting in South Seattle after a man was found dead early Sunday morning.

1 day ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle can be seen parked near some yellow police tape....

Bill Kaczaraba

Arrest made in Pioneer Square rooftop gunman shooting

Seattle detectives arrested a 30-year-old male for gun charges related to the fatal shooting in Pioneer Square.

2 days ago

Photo: Seattle police arrested three teens during the Chinatown Seafair Parade for having and displ...

Frank Sumrall and James Lynch

Three teens — ages 13, 14 — plead not guilty to brandishing handguns at Chinatown Seafair Parade

Seattle police arrested two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old during the Chinatown Seafair Parade for having and displaying loaded guns.

3 days ago

Image: Monroe High School....

Bill Kaczaraba

Monroe teacher allegedly manipulated multiple students into having sex with him

A Monroe High School teacher allegedly manipulated multiple current and former students into having sex with him.

4 days ago

New video: Gunfire exchanged, 4 injured in Auburn ambush shooting