The American Red Cross, Bloodworks Northwest and other blood donation organizations are sounding the alarm that blood supply is critically low. Donations are needed through the rest of the summer.

As Bloodworks Northwest described it, the blood supply is running on fumes. The American Red Cross stressed that blood and platelet donors are critically needed to support lifesaving transfusions this summer. Donors of all blood types are in high demand, particularly those with type O blood and platelet donors.

Summer is full of outdoor fun and vacations, yet we are in the midst of what is called the 100 Deadly Days of Summer — nationally known as the most dangerous time for teen drivers. Those 100 days are between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

More than a quarter of all blood products each year are used in critical care and emergency room situations, emphasizing the importance of generous blood and platelet donors. A single-car crash victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.

Type O blood donors are especially needed. Type O negative and type O positive are the blood types that can be used as a more universal blood type, particularly when time is critical for the patient.

Platelets are the clotting portion of blood, needed by many trauma and cancer patients, and must be used within five days of donation, enhancing the need for donations.

The Red Cross, in partnership with the Universal Pictures film Twisters, encourages blood donation and disaster relief efforts this month. Visit redcross.org/twisters to help support in this lifesaving effort plus be eligible for prizes. To make an appointment to give blood now, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-red-cross. You can also make an appointment at Bloodworks Northwest. The need for blood and platelet donations is urgent.

