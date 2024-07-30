Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Buehner: Washington’s blood supply is ‘running on fumes,’ donations needed

Jul 30, 2024, 11:08 AM

blood supply donations...

A nurse prepares a woman for a blood donation on July 29, 2024. (Photo: Carl Court, Getty Images)

(Photo: Carl Court, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The American Red Cross, Bloodworks Northwest and other blood donation organizations are sounding the alarm that blood supply is critically low. Donations are needed through the rest of the summer.

As Bloodworks Northwest described it, the blood supply is running on fumes. The American Red Cross stressed that blood and platelet donors are critically needed to support lifesaving transfusions this summer. Donors of all blood types are in high demand, particularly those with type O blood and platelet donors.

‘This was my way of helping Seattle’: Local vet makes huge donation to free pet clinic

Summer is full of outdoor fun and vacations, yet we are in the midst of what is called the 100 Deadly Days of Summer — nationally known as the most dangerous time for teen drivers. Those 100 days are between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

More than a quarter of all blood products each year are used in critical care and emergency room situations, emphasizing the importance of generous blood and platelet donors. A single-car crash victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.

Type O blood donors are especially needed. Type O negative and type O positive are the blood types that can be used as a more universal blood type, particularly when time is critical for the patient.

Platelets are the clotting portion of blood, needed by many trauma and cancer patients, and must be used within five days of donation, enhancing the need for donations.

More on local blood donation: DOH urges blood donations as Washington blood supply runs ‘dangerously low’

The Red Cross, in partnership with the Universal Pictures film Twisters, encourages blood donation and disaster relief efforts this month. Visit redcross.org/twisters to help support in this lifesaving effort plus be eligible for prizes. To make an appointment to give blood now, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-red-cross. You can also make an appointment at Bloodworks Northwest. The need for blood and platelet donations is urgent.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Seattle police arrested three teens during the Chinatown Seafair Parade for having and displ...

Frank Sumrall, James Lynch and Luke Duecy

3 teens plead not guilty to brandishing handguns at Chinatown Seafair Parade, face hearings

Pre-trial hearings are expected soon in the case of the three teenage boys facing charges after bringing fully automatic handguns to the Chinatown Seafair Parade on July 21

42 minutes ago

Millennials, home prices, stimulus checks...

Bill Kaczaraba

The other side of repealing the Washington capital gains tax

The Washington State Budget and Policy Center warns that repealing the capital gains tax could lead to the loss of over 10,000 jobs.

2 hours ago

green crabs...

Bill Kaczaraba

Invasive green crabs linked to decline of shrimp, clam populations

European green crabs have been linked to the decline of clam, shrimp and crab populations, posing a threat to local economies.

5 hours ago

climate commitment act energy bill...

Frank Sumrall

$200 credit for WA households struggling to pay energy bill with Climate Commitment Act’s future in doubt

The Climate Commitment Act (CCA) is providing some financial relief for approximately a fifth of Washington households and their energy bills.

5 hours ago

Photo: Police responded to an Auburn shooting on Monday....

Julia Dallas

New video: Gunfire exchanged, 4 injured in Auburn ambush shooting

Four people were injured after they were allegedly ambushed in an Auburn shooting on Monday around 6:40 p.m.

21 hours ago

pioneer fire...

Frank Sumrall

‘We’re not leaving:’ Evacuation orders increase for 51-day Pioneer fire, only 15% contained

The Pioneer Fire, which has burned for the past 51 days, is now approximately 33,000 acres in size and is only 15% contained.

21 hours ago

Buehner: Washington’s blood supply is ‘running on fumes,’ donations needed