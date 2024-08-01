19-year-old killed in Pierce County shooting, suspect at large

One man is dead after a shooting in Pierce County that occurred Wednesday night at approximately 6:30 p.m. Deputies are actively searching for the suspect in the fatal shooting.

“Deputies arrived on scene and found one male deceased with a firearm, live ammunition and multiple shell casings in the roadway,” Sergeant Darren Moss Jr. said. “Deputies were advised the suspects left in a vehicle north on Pacific Avenue.”

Witnesses told 911 dispatchers they heard multiple gunshots Wednesday evening along Pacific Avenue in Parkland. When deputies arrived at the scene of the crime, they found a 19-year-old man from Spanaway fatally shot.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the 19-year-old victim’s girlfriend was with him at the time of the incident and is a possible witness in the case.

“Detectives and forensic investigators arrived on scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “No suspects are in custody at this time.”

During the investigation, a crowd of people, made up of mostly the victim’s family members, began to show up at the Pierce County shooting crime scene, according to the sheriff’s office. One family member attempted to enter the crime scene, assaulting a deputy in the process. The family member was arrested and later booked into the Pierce County Jail for third-degree assault.

The deputy went to a local hospital to treat minor injuries.

