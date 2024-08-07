Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Pioneer wildfire moves inside Stehekin city limits

Aug 7, 2024, 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:15 pm

Wildfire inside Stehekin city limits. (Photo: AP)...

Wildfire inside Stehekin city limits. (Photo: AP)

(Photo: AP)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

The Pioneer wildfire near Lake Chelan is now burning inside the Stehekin city limits.

Fire information officer Brad Bramlett said the current size of the fire is 37,000 acres.

Firefighters are dealing with temperatures in the 90’s and they’re keeping an eye on the winds, which tend to shift over the lake in the afternoon.

Fires in the West: Fast-moving San Bernardino wildfire torches hillside community, forcing evacuations

“Part of the day they will have uplake wind and then it will shift to downlake,” Bramlett told KIRO Newsradio. “As it goes downlake, those winds tend to be a little bit higher.”

Level 3 “get out now” evacuations have been issued, but many of the 80-or-so full-time residents are refusing to leave.

“Many of those folks did stay, but we’re going to do what we feel we have to do and do our firefighting efforts safely and as aggressively as possible,” Bramlett said.

Hawaii fire aftermath: How Lahaina’s more than 150-year-old banyan tree is coming back to life after devastating fire

In addition to ground crews, helicopters dropping water and an air tanker loaded with fire retardant will help attack the flames.

“They have what they call containment lines where they go in and rake around structures,” Bramlett explained. “They’ve got sprinklers set up. They have some hoses laid in there as well.”

Bramlett explained that fire is going to move uphill more quickly than it is going to do downhill.

“It sort of went up behind Stehekin, behind the ridge and then it’s been steadily moving down the ridge towards the community,” Bramlett said.

The Department of Natural Resources has issued a statewide burn ban restricting the use of outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes, and prescribed burns on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection, including all Washington State Parks.

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, or email her here.

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MyNorthwest News

Image: A sign for a Big Lots store can be seen from outside the location June 7, 2024 in Hercules, ...

Steve Coogan

Number of Washington Big Lots locations to close jumps to 18, hundreds nationwide

Discount retailer Big plans to close about 300 stores nationwide, including 18 out of 26 locations in the state of Washington.

6 hours ago

Photo: In this image from video provided by NASA, astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore...

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

NASA: Chances are growing that astronauts may switch from Boeing to a SpaceX ride back to Earth

What should have been a quick trip to the International Space Station may turn into an eight-month stay for two NASA astronauts

7 hours ago

Photo: Two contractors have been charged with manslaughter in the 2023 carbon monoxide death of an ...

Luke Duecy

2 contractors charged in carbon monoxide death of Evergreen college student

Two contractors are now charged in the 2023 carbon monoxide death of an Evergreen State College student.

8 hours ago

costco membership cards...

Frank Sumrall

Costco to require membership card scans upon entrance

Costco is officially rolling out new membership scanners, meaning customers will have to scan their membership cards in order to enter the store.

9 hours ago

Image: Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium in London as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June ...

Associated Press

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off after officials announced arrests over an apparent attack plot.

10 hours ago

seattle score...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle finds room for misdemeanor detainees at SCORE, despite public protests

The new pilot program, negotiated by Mayor Bruce Harrell, gives Seattle the authority to house 20 additional misdemeanor detainees at SCORE.

10 hours ago

Pioneer wildfire moves inside Stehekin city limits