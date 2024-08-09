Close
CRIME BLOTTER

SPD: Strong-arm-robbers ‘hit back-to-back-to-back’

Aug 8, 2024, 6:12 PM

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said three men went on a strong-arm-robbery spree Wednesday morning, hitting three West Seattle businesses in the span of just 20 minutes.

The first happened at 7:16 a.m. at the corner of 35th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Holden Street. The second happened just 17 minutes later near the intersection of Delridge Way Southwest and 20th Avenue Southwest. Three minutes later, they struck again near the intersection of Highland Park Way Southwest and Southwest Kenyon Street.

“They hit back-to-back-to-back,” SPD Sgt. Randy Huserick told KIRO Newsradio on Thursday. “They were about 20 minutes apart. Came in, went directly behind the counter, after moving the clerk out of the way. Stole cash at all three locations.”

Huserick said they weren’t armed and never implied they were. They arrived on foot and left the same way, but police believe they may have stashed a car somewhere nearby.

Pierce County Sheriff: Woman shot, other pistol whipped during marijuana deal

All three men wore black clothing, gloves and masks to conceal their identities, but police have no doubt, all three places were hit by the same crew.

“Same MO, same suspects and did the same thing at all three locations,” Huserick said.

With no physical description of the suspects, or of a possible get-away vehicle, police have very little to go on. So, they are asking for the public’s help.

SPD’s Robbery Unit is handling the case. If anyone has information, they are asked to please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers never asks for names and callers can remain anonymous.

Reference case numbers: 24-220072, 24-220091 and 24-220103.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

