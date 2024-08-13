Seattle police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot twice near White Center on Sunday around 4 p.m.

A Seattle Police Department (SPD) spokesperson told MyNorthwest the shooting occurred off of 16th Avenue Southwest.

Update: Belltown Hellcat back in court Monday after disregarding social media content ban

When officers arrived, they found the 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and lower back. He was treated by the Seattle Fire Department at the scene and then taken to Harborview Medical Center.

SPD said the man is in stable but serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson also reported that officers have found 17 shell casings so far.

Police also stated two masked suspects, possibly in their late teens to early 20s were seen leaving the area. The spokesperson said the King County Sheriff’s Office helped SPD try to track down the suspects with a K9 but weren’t able to find them.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A woman, who wanted to remain anonymous told KIRO 7 she witnessed the shooting.

“And I started hearing what I thought was fireworks but I heard was bam. Bam. Bam. Over and over,” the woman told KIRO 7.

KIRO 7 said the woman told reporters she rushed to the man’s aid after he was shot.

“The boy is laying there on his side bleeding, clearly. Bleeding out of his back,” she said.

According to KIRO 7, the woman claimed she rushed inside the gas station and asked the clerk for paper towels to help the man. She said she then started putting pressure on the man’s back to stop the bleeding.

“I put my gloves on. I have no medical training. Nothing. This is crazy,” she said. “He’s like ‘Am I going to be paralyzed? Am I going to die?’ I’m like no you’re fine. Just keep talking. Don’t move.”

More local crime: Teen in custody in connection with deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Pierce County

SPD said it is investigating what led up to the shooting.

The spokesperson noted the case hasn’t been assigned to a detective yet. However, detectives in the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are typically assigned these types of cases, they said.

The spokesperson added this is initial information and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.